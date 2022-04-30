IPL 2022: Mohsin repays LSG’s faith with fine spells

The wait has been long for Mohsin Khan. But once he got an opportunity, he made a sudden impact.

The left-arm seamer was one of the stars in Lucknow Super Giants’ 20-run win against Punjab Kings at Pune on Friday night. He took three for 24 from his four overs, as LSG defended 153 for eight with a spirited effort in the field.

It was only the third match in the IPL for the 23-year-old left-arm seamer from Uttar Pradesh. Though he was picked up by Mumbai Indians during the 2018 auction and then again in 2020, he never made the eleven.

GT vs RCB live score, IPL 2022: Hasaranga gets Saha after brisk start in 171 chase

Then Mohsin was bought by LSG and he has repaid the franchise’s faith in him. He was impressive in his last match too, against Mumbai Indians, interestingly enough.

He had taken only one wicket, but he bowled two excellent overs towards the end to stymie Mumbai’s chase. That performance helped him retain his place for the Punjab game though Avesh Khan was back to spearhead the LSG attack after recovering from a niggle.

“I have been bowling well here during practice and everyone has been supportive,” Mohsin said after Friday’s match. “I was in Mumbai for three years but didn’t get opportunities. It feels nice that LSG is showing confidence in me.”