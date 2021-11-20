IPL 2022 to be held in India, confirms BCCI secretary

IPL 2022 will be held in India, confirmed BCCI secretary Jay Shah at the Chennai Super Kings felicitation function on Saturday.

The remainder of the 2021 IPL season was held in September-October in the UAE. The decision was taken by the BCCI after the Twenty20 tournament was suspended on May 4 after several positive coronavirus tests among players.

Chennai Super Kings was crowned IPL champion for the fourth time after beating Kolkata Knight Riders by 27 runs in the final in Dubai last month.