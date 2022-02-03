IPL 2022: League matches to be held in Maharashtra, confirms BCCI chief Ganguly

The 2022 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will be played in India. In an interview with Sportstar, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly has confirmed that the group league of the tournament will be held across Maharashtra - Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Pune. While a decision on the playoffs venue will be taken at a later stage, Ahmedabad could be the front-runner.

“It will be held in India this year, until and unless the COVID-19 hits the roof. So far, it has been decided that the IPL will be played in India. As far as venues are concerned, we are looking at hosting the matches in Maharashtra - Mumbai and Pune. We will then take a call on the venue for the knockout stages,” Ganguly said on Wednesday.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) hosted the 2020 edition and the second half of the 2021 tournament. However, this year, the BCCI has zeroed in on four home venues - the Wankhede Stadium and the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai, the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai and the MCA Stadium in Gahunje, Pune. The move will help reduce travel and can be beneficial in maintaining the bio-bubble.

The franchisees have been apprised of the board's efforts to ensure that the IPL stays in India.

The mega IPL Auction, with two new teams, will be held in Bengaluru on February 12-13.