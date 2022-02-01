IPL 2022 auction: Eight India U-19 players who could make a splash at the auction

Eight members of India’s U-19 team, which is currently competing in the 50-over World Cup in the West Indies, have made it to the 2022 Indian Premier League auction list.

Team captain Yash Dhull, with a base price of Rs 20 lakh, along with Harnoor Singh, Aneeshwar Gautam, Raj Angad Bawa, Kaushal Tambe, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Vasu Vats and Vicky Ostwal have made the cut.

A total of 370 Indian players and 220 overseas players will be up for grabs in what promises to be an action-packed mega-auction in Bengaluru on February 12 and 13.

Here is a look at all eight players…

Yash Dhull: His coaches and teammates describe Dhull as an ‘instinctive captain’. Even though the Indian team has made it to the U-19 World Cup semifinals beating Bangladesh, Dhull had to miss a few games after testing positive for COVID-19. The 19-year-old from Delhi has risen through the ranks with his leadership skills duly complementing his batsmanship.

Dhull, who has previously led Delhi in the U-16 and U-19 categories, was elected skipper on the back of firm knocks in the Vinoo Mankad Trophy and Challenger Trophy. Dhull's first assignment as India skipper was a successful one as he led the side to the Asia Cup title in the UAE in late December.

Harnoor Singh: The 18-year-old Harnoor Singh has had a forgettable outing in the World Cup, scoring 104 runs in four games. The Jalandhar-born southpaw, who honed his skills in Chandigarh, lit up the U-19 Challenger Trophy with 418 runs in four innings, including three centuries. Harnoor followed it up with another hundred in the U-19 Triangular series in early December before topping the run-charts in the U-19 Asia Cup in the UAE with 251 runs in five matches, including a 120 against the host.

Raj Angad Bawa: The 19-year-old bowling all-rounder hails from a family of sporting riches. His grandfather, Tarlochan Singh Bawa, was a key member of the 1948 Olympic gold-winning Indian team, while his father, Sukhwinder Singh Bawa, trained former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh in his formative years.

A hard-hitting left-hand batter and a crafty right-arm medium pacer, Raj Angad displayed glimpses of his skill during the Vinoo Mankad Trophy and the Challenger Trophy in October - November 2021. He picked up eight wickets from four matches during the U-19 Asia Cup in the UAE and will be hoping to chip in with consistent performances across both departments in the West Indies. In the U-19 World Cup, he has scalped four wickets so far and has shattered Shikhar Dhawan’s record for the highest score by an Indian in the tournament, with his unbeaten 162 off 108 deliveries (14 fours and eight sixes) against Uganda in a group stage match.

Rajvardhan Hangargekar: The 19-year-old seamer from Maharashtra has picked five wickets in the World Cup so far, and his disciplined show has impressed several cricketers, including Ravichandran Ashwin.

The right-arm pacer revelled on his List A debut in early 2021 with figures of 4/42 against Himachal Pradesh in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, where he finished with 10 wickets in five matches, including two 4-fers.

Hangargekar scored 216 runs from eight innings in the Vinoo Mankad Trophy with a record 16 sixes and two fifties. He finished second on the wicket-takers list with 19 scalps at an average under 12. Hangargekar also racked up eight wickets from five outings during India's victorious Asia Cup campaign in December.

Kaushal Tambe: At the World Cup so far, Tambe has scored 86 runs in four outings and has scalped three wickets. The batter, who doubles up as an off-spinner, had a stellar show in the Challenger Trophy and Vinoo Mankad Trophy, where he hammered 328 runs - including two centuries.

In the Challenger Trophy, he scored 134 runs at an average of 67 for India D. In 2016, he was awarded the Most Promising Player of the Year by the Maharashtra Cricket Association.

Aneeshwar Gautam: The Bengaluru-based all-rounder has only played two matches, scoring 12 runs and grabbing two wickets. He also did not get a game in the Asia Cup after captaining the India B team in the U19 tri-series.

In the Vinoo Mankad Trophy, he scored 239 runs. In the Challenger Trophy, he amassed 209 runs and scalped three wickets.

Vicky Ostwal: The all-rounder has claimed nine wickets in the World Cup, including a five-wicket haul against South Africa in the opener. He played a key role in guiding India to a U-19 Asia Cup win against Sri Lanka, picking up three wickets for 11. He finished the tournament with eight wickets. Ostwal scored 291 runs and scalped 11 wickets in the Vinoo Mankad Trophy.

Vasu Vats: One of the star performers in the Vinoo Mankad Trophy, Uttar Pradesh seamer Vasu Vats took 16 wickets, but an injury has ruled him out of the U-19 World Cup. He was ruled out of the tri-series in Kolkata and did not play a part in the Asia Cup as well.