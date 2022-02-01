IPL 2022 Auction: Full list of players with base price of Rs 1.5 crore

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 Player Auction list was announced on Tuesday. A total of 590 cricketers are set to go under the hammer during the two-day mega auction in Bengaluru on February 12 and 13.

This will be the 15th season of the IPL and some of the biggest stars of world cricket will be coming together to light up the prestigious tournament.

Amongst 590 players who have registered for the auction, 228 are capped players, 355 are uncapped players and seven belong to the Associate Nations.

There are 20 players in the auction list with a reserve price of INR 1.5 crore.