IPL 2022 Auction: Full list of players with base price of Rs 1.5 crore IPL 2022 Auction Players' List: This will be the 15th season of the IPL and some of the biggest stars of world cricket will be coming together to light up the prestigious tournament. Team Sportstar Kolkata 01 February, 2022 15:32 IST The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 Player Auction list was announced on Tuesday. A total of 590 cricketers are set to go under the hammer during the two-day mega auction in Bengaluru on February 12 and 13.This will be the 15th season of the IPL and some of the biggest stars of world cricket will be coming together to light up the prestigious tournament. Amongst 590 players who have registered for the auction, 228 are capped players, 355 are uncapped players and seven belong to the Associate Nations.There are 20 players in the auction list with a reserve price of INR 1.5 crore.Serial No.Player Name1Shimron Hetmyer (WI)2Jason Holder (WI)3Washington Sundar (IND)4Jonny Bairstow (ENG)5Nicholas Pooran (WI)6Amit Mishra (IND)7Aaron Finch (AUS)8Dawid Malan (ENG)9Eoin Morgan (ENG)10James Neesham (NZ)11Ishant Sharma (IND)12Alex Hales (ENG)13Chris Lynn (AUS)14Glenn Phillips (NZ)15Adam Milne (NZ)16Usman Khawaja (AUS)17Lewis Gregory (ENG)18Kane Richardson (AUS)19Tim Southee (NZ)20Colin Munro (NZ)