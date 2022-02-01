Home Auction IPL 2022 mega auction: Full list of players with base price of Rs 2 crore IPL 2022 Auction Players' List: This will be the 15th season of the IPL and some of the biggest stars of world cricket will be coming together to light up the prestigious tournament. Team Sportstar Kolkata 01 February, 2022 14:51 IST Ravichandran Ashwin bowls during IPL 2021. - PTI Team Sportstar Kolkata 01 February, 2022 14:51 IST The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 Player Auction list was announced on Tuesday. A total of 590 cricketers are set to go under the hammer during the two-day mega auction in Bengaluru on February 12 and 13.This will be the 15th season of the IPL and some of the biggest stars of world cricket will be coming together to light up the prestigious tournament. IPL 2022 mega auction final players list: 590 players to go under hammer on Feb 12 and 13 IPL 2022 auction final players list: Seven Associate players make the cut IPL 2022 auction players list: Warner, Ashwin, Shami, Iyer among marquee set Amongst 590 players who have registered for the auction, 228 are capped players, 355 are uncapped players and seven belong to the Associate Nations.Here is a list of the 48 players who have chosen to place themselves in the highest reserve price bracket of 2 crore rupees.Serial No.Player Name1R. Ashwin (IND)2Trent Boult (NZ)3Pat Cummins (AUS)4Quinton de Kock (SA)5Shikhar Dhawan (IND)6Faf du Plessis (SA)7Shreyas Iyer (IND)8Kagiso Rabada (SA)9Mohammad Shami (IND)10David Warner (AUS)11Devdutt Padikkal (IND)12Suresh Raina (IND)13Jason Roy (ENG)14Steve Smith (AUS)15Robin Uthappa (IND)16Shakib Al Hasan (BAN)17Dwayne Bravo (WI)18Mitchell Marsh (AUS)19Krunal Pandya (IND)20Harshal Patel (IND)21Sam Billings (ENG)22Dinesh Karthik (IND)23Ishan Kishan (IND)24Ambati Rayudu (IND)25Matthew Wade (AUS)26Deepak Chahar (IND)27Lockie Ferguson (NZ)28Josh Hazlewood (AUS)29Bhuvneshwar Kumar (IND)30Mustafizur Rahman (BAN)31Shardul Thakur (IND)32Mark Wood (ENG)33Umesh Yadav (IND)34Yuzvendra Chahal (IND)35Adil Rashid (ENG)36Imran Tahir (SA)37Mujeeb Zadran (AFG)38Adam Zampa (AUS)39Chris Jordan (ENG)40Nathan Coulter-Nile (AUS)41Evin Lewis (WI)42Jofra Archer (ENG)43James Vince (ENG)44Marchant de Lange (SA)45Saqib Mahmood (ENG)46Ashton Agar (AUS)47David Willey (ENG)48Craig Overton (ENG) Visit our IPL microsite for more stories. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :