IPL 2022 mega auction: Full list of players with base price of Rs 2 crore

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 Player Auction list was announced on Tuesday. A total of 590 cricketers are set to go under the hammer during the two-day mega auction in Bengaluru on February 12 and 13.

This will be the 15th season of the IPL and some of the biggest stars of world cricket will be coming together to light up the prestigious tournament.

IPL 2022 mega auction final players list: 590 players to go under hammer on Feb 12 and 13

IPL 2022 auction final players list: Seven Associate players make the cut

IPL 2022 auction players list: Warner, Ashwin, Shami, Iyer among marquee set

Amongst 590 players who have registered for the auction, 228 are capped players, 355 are uncapped players and seven belong to the Associate Nations.

Here is a list of the 48 players who have chosen to place themselves in the highest reserve price bracket of 2 crore rupees.