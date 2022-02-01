IPL mega auction: Archer makes the list, but unlikely for 2022 season

England fast bowler Jofra Archer has made it to the Indian Premier League auction list at a base price of Rs 2 crore but is unlikely to be available for the tournament.

In an email sent to all franchises, BCCI acting CEO Hemang Amin stated that Archer would be part of the accelerated set of players.

"The ECB has registered Jofra Archer for the auction with a view to potential participation in 2023 and 2024, as due to his current injury, it is unlikely that he can participate in IPL 2022. Therefore, his name has been included in the auction list, but he won't feature in the marquee or other sets to be presented," Amin said.

"He will be available to be called during the accelerated auction, and whoever picks him will not get a replacement player for IPL 2022 season for his place as he is already injured and unlikely to participate in IPL 2022 season..."

A few weeks ago, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) had stated that Archer was in the final stages of his recovery from the elbow surgery and is expected to return to international cricket around June.

Archer has previously featured in the tournament for Rajasthan Royals, but he missed out on last year's edition due to injury.