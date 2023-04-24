IPL News

IPL 2023: Rahane finds his second wind under Dhoni

Rahane has amassed 209 runs in five games, striking at a whopping rate of 199.0 and is the third highest run-scorer for CSK, after openers Devon Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad.

24 April, 2023 12:17 IST
On song: Rahane scored a match-winning 29-ball 71 to help CSK secure a win over KKR.

On song: Rahane scored a match-winning 29-ball 71 to help CSK secure a win over KKR. | Photo Credit: DEEPAK KR/The Hindu

India and Chennai Super Kings batter Ajinkya Rahane has been on a hot streak in the Indian Premier League this season.

His unbeaten 71 off just 29 at a strike rate of 244.82 propelled CSK to a 49-run win over the Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday after MS Dhoni’s men had amassed 235/4, the highest-ever total at the Eden Gardens.

The 34-year-old was adjudged Player of the Match for his explosive innings that included six fours and five sixes. “The prep before the season was very good. Ball was stopping and the pitch was a little sticky, but the outfield was fast and one side was small, ” said the right-hander during the post-match presentation.

With the World Test Championship final against Australia scheduled for June 7 in London, Rahane has peaked at the right time.

This is Rahane’s second IPL stint under four-time IPL-winning skipper Dhoni, having played under him during his time at the now-defunct Rising Pune Supergiant. “Great learning to play under MS. I’ve played under Mahi bhai for India for many years, and now even at CSK it has been a great learning. Whatever he says, you listen.” added Rahane.

Rahane has scored 209 runs in five games, striking at a whopping rate of 199.0 and is the third highest run-scorer for CSK, after openers Devon Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad. “I enjoyed all the knocks this season and I feel my best is yet to come.” he said.

Highest run-scorers for CSK in IPL 2023:

PlayerMatches Runs Strike rateAverage
1Devon Conway7314143.3752.33
2Ruturaj Gaikwad7270147.5445.00
3Ajinkya Rahane5209199.0452.25
4Shivam Dube7184157.2630.67
5Ambati Rayudu783140.4720.75

*As on 23.04.2023

