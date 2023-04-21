IPL News

IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals’ skipper David Warner unhappy with batters’ inconsistency

A victory over Kolkata Knight Riders on Thursday night sure brought a smile to David Warner's face, but he knows unless the batters play to their potential, the side will soon be among the also-rans this season.

Rakesh Rao
NEW DELHI 21 April, 2023 15:52 IST
Delhi Capitals’ captain David Warner.

Delhi Capitals’ captain David Warner. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY RV

A victory over Kolkata Knight Riders on Thursday night sure brought a smile to David Warner’s face, but he knows unless the batters play to their potential, the side will soon be among the also-rans this season.

David Warner is overworked. He is leading a side low on morale and does his best as a batter, but the lack of support from other frontline batters has contributed to the team being at the bottom of the IPL points table.

A victory over Kolkata Knight Riders on Thursday night sure brought a smile to his face, but he knows unless the batters play to their potential, the side will soon be among the also-rans this season.

The inconsistency of batters like Prithvi Shaw and Mitchell Marsh made Warner say, “If you are going to face bowling, guys who bowl at 150 kmph, you need to have the technique and method to score. If they are going to keep coming at you and they bowl into your ribcage, you have to find a way to score. You have to back your skills. I can’t tell people how to bat. You have to work it out.”

Talking about some batters consistently falling to the short ball, the Capitals’ skipper said, “I feel if you practice the short ball all the time, in the game, you would be tentative. It’s a reaction skill. You have to remember the bowlers are going to bowl only one short ball in this format, and that’s a good thing for the batter.”

Jason Roy, the top-scorer for KKR, also praised Warner. Chasing a total like that (KKR’s 127), the way Warner came out and played was amazing. He kind of broke the back of the run-chase, and that is what you want from your opener when you’re chasing a low score.”

Reflecting on the match, Roy said, “If we had got 15-20 runs more, they would have batted differently, and they would have taken more chances. They wouldn’t have taken it so deep. But we bowled extremely well.”

