IPL News

IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans will wear lavender jerseys to support the ‘Fight Against Cancer’

The cancer awareness initiative will see the Gujarat Titans donning lavender-coloured kits for its last home match of IPL 2023

Team Sportstar
AHMEDABAD 10 May, 2023 10:25 IST
AHMEDABAD 10 May, 2023 10:25 IST
Gujarat Titans’ captain, Hardik Pandya said, “Cancer is a battle fought by millions in India and across the globe, and as a team, we feel responsible towards raising awareness about this deadly disease. “

Gujarat Titans’ captain, Hardik Pandya said, “Cancer is a battle fought by millions in India and across the globe, and as a team, we feel responsible towards raising awareness about this deadly disease. “ | Photo Credit: AP Photo/Ajit Solanki

The cancer awareness initiative will see the Gujarat Titans donning lavender-coloured kits for its last home match of IPL 2023

Gujarat Titans, the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 champions, will don lavender jerseys during its last home game of the 2023 season. The Hardik Pandya-led side will don the lavender jerseys against Sunrisers Hyderabad on May 15 at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. This initiative aims to highlight the critical issue of cancer, which continues to be a significant contributor to morbidity and mortality in India and worldwide.

The choice of lavender, a colour symbolising all types of cancer, serves as a powerful reminder of the many lives affected by this devastating disease. By wearing lavender jerseys, Gujarat Titans aim to raise awareness about the importance of early detection and prevention, emphasizing the crucial role that lifestyle changes can play in combating cancer.

Col Arvinder Singh, COO of Gujarat Titans stated, “Cancer causes millions of deaths worldwide and with a devastating impact on patients and their families. We are happy to do our bit in raising awareness about cancer, which not only is an effort to educate people about the importance of early detection but also underscores the significance of adopting a healthy lifestyle to reduce cancer risks. Our team is committed to driving positive change and contributing to the global fight against cancer.”

Also Read
CSK vs DC, IPL 2023: Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings hosts Delhi Capitals with playoff berth in sight

Globally, cancer ranks as the second most common cause of death, leading to approximately 9.9 million fatalities in 2020. The last decade saw the worldwide incidence of cancer surge by 26%, while cancer-related deaths saw a 21% increase. In India, there is a one in nine chance of an individual developing cancer during their lifetime. The projected number of new cancer cases in the country for 2022 stood at over 14.16 lakhs, with an anticipated 12.8% rise in cancer incidence by 2025 compared to 2020.

Gujarat Titans’ captain, Hardik Pandya said, “Cancer is a battle fought by millions in India and across the globe, and as a team, we feel responsible towards raising awareness about this deadly disease. Wearing lavender jerseys is our way of showing solidarity with cancer patients, survivors, and their families. We hope our actions will inspire others to take preventive measures and support those who are fighting this battle.”

Earlier this year, the team launched its fitness initiative called ‘Race with the Titans’ – which is designed to encourage a fitter lifestyle. The latest initiative builds on that with the upcoming match against Sunrisers Hyderabad giving Gujarat Titans’ fans and the cricket community an opportunity to come together and show their support towards this essential cause. Through this initiative, the Gujarat Titans hope to inspire people to learn more about cancer prevention and the necessary lifestyle changes, along with regular screening for early detection that can significantly reduce the risk of developing the disease.

Read more stories on IPL News.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

IPL 2023: Mitchell Marsh defends inexperienced Indian players after DC falls to another loss

IPL 2023: Ravi Bishnoi says batting failure to blame for LSG loss, sub-130 total chasable

IPL 2023 - Shubman Gill: We left too much for the lower middle order to do

Slide shows

CSK vs SRH, Match in images, IPL 2023: Chennai Super Kings beats Sunrisers Hyderabad by 7 wickets

RCB vs CSK, IPL 2023: Match in pictures

DC vs MI Highlights in Pictures, IPL 2023: Rohit Sharma ends half-century drought as Mumbai Indians snaps losing streak

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us