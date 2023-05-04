IPL News

IPL 2023: KKR names Johnson Charles as replacement for Litton Das

Johnson Charles joins KKR for INR 50 Lakh to replace Litton Das, who travelled back to Bangladesh due to a family emergency.

Team Sportstar
Charles, a wicketkeeper-batter, has represented West Indies in 41 T20Is.

Charles, a wicketkeeper-batter, has represented West Indies in 41 T20Is. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) has named Johnson Charles as a replacement for Litton Das for the remainder of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 on Thursday.

Charles joins KKR for INR 50 Lakhs to replace Das, who travelled back to Bangladesh to attend a family emergency.

Charles, a wicketkeeper-batter, has represented West Indies in 41 T20Is, scoring 971 runs and was a part of West Indies’ 2012 and 2016 ICC World Twenty20-winning squads. Additionally, he has played 224 T20s and has over 5600 runs against his name.

KKR is currently languishing at the bottom of the league table with just three wins in nine games and will face Sanju Samson’s Rajasthan Royals on Thursday.

