IPL News

IPL 2023: Noor’s success at Gujarat Titans pleases compatriot Rashid

Noor Ahmad’s performance in his debut Indian Premier League (IPL) season has impressed his Gujarat Titans spin partner Rashid Khan, who says the teenager’s growth augurs well for Afghan cricket.

Reuters
New Delhi 26 April, 2023 14:08 IST
New Delhi 26 April, 2023 14:08 IST
Gujarat Titans Noor Ahmad celebrates the wicket of a MI Batter during the IPL match between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians.

Gujarat Titans Noor Ahmad celebrates the wicket of a MI Batter during the IPL match between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI

Noor Ahmad’s performance in his debut Indian Premier League (IPL) season has impressed his Gujarat Titans spin partner Rashid Khan, who says the teenager’s growth augurs well for Afghan cricket.

Noor Ahmad’s performance in his debut Indian Premier League (IPL) season has impressed his Gujarat Titans spin partner Rashid Khan, who says the teenager’s growth augurs well for Afghan cricket.

Noor dismissed Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav and Tim David and was the pick of the Gujarat bowlers in Tuesday’s 55-run victory over Mumbai Indians.

The 18-year-old spinner, who now has six wickets from three matches, has found a mentor at Gujarat in fellow Afghan Rashid and the duo have formed a potent partnership for the defending champions.

Also Read
IPL 2023: ‘We’re not executing what we need to; that’s disappointing,’ says MI bowling coach Shane Bond

“It’s great to have him in the side and share this bowling partnership with him,” Rashid said of Noor, who made his international debut in a T20 match against Zimbabwe in June last year.

“That little kid just wants to learn. He is working so hard.”

Rashid was particularly impressed by the left-arm spinner’s efforts to improve after joining Gujarat last year even though he did not get a game last season.

“He bowled a lot in the nets and kept asking questions,” Rashid said.

“When I was in the gym at night, he would come and say, ‘let’s bowl here in the gym.’

“Even at 1 a.m., 2 a.m. he was bowling with me in the gym. That’s how much he wanted to get better and perform.

“He got the opportunity now and he is delivering. I am so happy for him. It’s a great news for GT and also for Afghanistan.”

Gujarat, who are level on points with Chennai Super Kings at the top of the IPL points table, meet Kolkata Knight Riders in their next game on Saturday.

Read more stories on IPL News.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

GT vs MI - match highlights, analysis: Poor death bowling making life difficult for Mumbai Indians

IPL 2023: Trent Boult on the first-over catch drama, Rajasthan’s successful chase vs Gujarat and RR’s batting

WATCH: LSG vs SRH match highlights and analysis in five minutes

Slide shows

CSK vs SRH, Match in images, IPL 2023: Chennai Super Kings beats Sunrisers Hyderabad by 7 wickets

RCB vs CSK, IPL 2023: Match in pictures

DC vs MI Highlights in Pictures, IPL 2023: Rohit Sharma ends half-century drought as Mumbai Indians snaps losing streak

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us