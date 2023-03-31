As the Indian Premier League (IPL) returns to the home-and-away format after four years, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) plans to host a gala opening ceremony in Ahmedabad on March 31 ahead of the opening fixture between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings.

What’s in store for the opening ceremony?

Singer Arijit Singh, actresses Tamannaah Bhatia and Rashmika Mandanna have confirmed their participation in the opening ceremony. A mid-innings drone show is expected to take place which will feature a choreographed dance of 1,500 drones decorating the sky above the stadium, weaving within one another to form 2D & 3D imagery.

When and where to watch the IPL 2023 opening ceremony?

The IPL opening ceremony will take place on March 31 from 6 PM IST onwards at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Star Sports Network channels will broadcast the ceremony. Jio Cinema will live streaming the same.

Will all the captains be present for the opening ceremony?

No, the captains of all the teams won’t be available for the opening ceremony. During Friday’s opening game, Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya will be present for the opening ceremony, along with his Chennai Super Kings counterpart Mahendra Singh Dhoni.