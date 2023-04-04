IPL News

Rajat Patidar ruled out of IPL 2023 due to Achilles heel injury 

The 29-year-old right-handed batter was undergoing rehab at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru due to a heel injury.

Team Sportstar
04 April, 2023 16:22 IST
04 April, 2023 16:22 IST
FILE PHOTO: RCB batter Rajat Patidar scored his maiden IPL century in just 49 balls.

FILE PHOTO: RCB batter Rajat Patidar scored his maiden IPL century in just 49 balls. | Photo Credit: Sportzpics

The 29-year-old right-handed batter was undergoing rehab at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru due to a heel injury.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batter Rajat Patidar has been ruled out of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season on Tuesday, the franchise confirmed it on its social media handle.

The RCB has decided not to name a replacement for Patidar.

“Unfortunately, Rajat Patidar has been ruled out of #IPL2023 due to an Achilles Heel injury. We wish Rajat a speedy recovery and will continue to support him during the process. The coaches and management have decided not to name a replacement player for Rajat just yet,” RCB wrote on social media.

Patidar missed RCB’s campaign opener against Mumbai Indians, which the Bengaluru side won by eight wickets. RCB will take on Punjab Kings at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati, on March 5.

The 29-year-old right-handed batter was undergoing rehab at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru due to a heel injury.

Read more stories on IPL News.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

What went wrong for CSK and MI in IPL 2022? - Analysis

RR coach Sangakkara: 130 runs was never enough

Hardik Pandya: Goal is to win the World Cup no matter what

Slide shows

CSK vs LSG IPL 2023 Highlights: Match in Pictures - Moeen, Ruturaj star as Chennai beats Lucknow to register first win

CSK vs LSG IPL 2023, Match in Pictures: CSK beats LSG, Moeen Ali takes four; Ruturaj hits second consecutive fifty, Dhoni creates record

IPL 2019: MI beat KKR at home, finish on top of the table

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us