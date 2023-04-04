Rajat Patidar ruled out of IPL 2023 due to Achilles heel injury 

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batter Rajat Patidar has been ruled out of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season on Tuesday, the franchise confirmed it on its social media handle.

The RCB has decided not to name a replacement for Patidar.

“Unfortunately, Rajat Patidar has been ruled out of #IPL2023 due to an Achilles Heel injury. We wish Rajat a speedy recovery and will continue to support him during the process. The coaches and management have decided not to name a replacement player for Rajat just yet,” RCB wrote on social media.

Patidar missed RCB’s campaign opener against Mumbai Indians, which the Bengaluru side won by eight wickets. RCB will take on Punjab Kings at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati, on March 5.

The 29-year-old right-handed batter was undergoing rehab at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru due to a heel injury.