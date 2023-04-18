IPL 2023: RCB’s Maxwell rues narrow loss in IPL run-fest against CSK

Glenn Maxwell relishes being part of exciting games but the Royal Challengers Bangalore all-rounder did not hide his disappointment following their narrow defeat in Monday’s Indian Premier League (IPL) thriller against Chennai Super Kings.

It rained 33 sixes, equalling the league record, and a total of 444 runs were scored in a clash between two of the most popular IPL sides which was decided in the final over.

Eight sixes came off Maxwell’s bat as the Australian smashed 76 off 36 balls but it was not enough to avoid an eight-run loss for his side.

Chennai amassed 226-6 with Devon Conway (83) and Shivam Dube (52) scoring hitting 11 sixes between them.

Bangalore lost two early wickets but Maxwell and skipper Faf du Plessis (62) plundered 126 runs in 10 overs to turn the match on its head.

Once they fell in successive overs, Chennai clawed back into the contest and restricted Bangalore to 218-8.

“It was a pretty exciting game of cricket regardless of how you look at it,” Maxwell told reporters.

“There’s always going to be a winner or loser. Unfortunately we just fell a little bit short.”

“It’s a little bit disappointing. We did so well to get so close and we were in the position where we probably should have won the game.”

Bangalore will seek their third win in six games when they take on Punjab Kings on Thursday.