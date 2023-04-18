WATCH: CSK vs RCB match highlights and analysis in five minutes

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) survived a spirited fight from Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) to prevail by eight runs in their IPL clash at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium here on Monday.

The high-voltage affair between the traditional rivals produced an exciting run-fest, with a total of 444 runs scored on the night.

Chasing 227, RCB took a no-holds-barred approach to scare the visitor. Captain Faf du Plessis (62, 33b, 5x4, 4x6) and Glenn Maxwell (76, 36b, 3x4, 8x6) went berserk, putting on 126 runs in 10.1 overs.

RCB was on top when the duo was going great guns. Like he has done many times in the past, CSK skipper M.S. Dhoni found a way to bail his side out of trouble. Dhoni kept his cool and latched on to two tough skiers to send du Plessis and Maxwell back to the pavilion, in what turned out to be match-winning catches.

With the batting mainstays out of the way, RCB could not stay afloat. After being put in, CSK feasted on a sumptuous spread offered by RCB to rack up a mammoth total.