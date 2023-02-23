IPL 2023: Aiden Markram named new Sunrisers Hyderabad captain

Aiden Markram has been named as the new captain of IPL franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad ahead of the 2023 edition, which gets underway from March 31.

Markram had recently led the Sunrisers Eastern Cape to title victory in the inaugural SA20 with a win over Pretoria Capitals in the final in Johannesburg.

Markram was the player of the series for his 366 runs and 11 wickets.

Sunrisers had released New Zealand international and former skipper Kane Williamson before the IPL auction. He had endured a poor 2022 season after Hyderabad spent Rs 14 crore to retain him. Williamson spent eight years at the franchise, scoring 2101 runs at an average of 36.22 and a strike rate of 126.03. He played 76 matches for Sunrisers and captained them 46 times.

Sunrisers came eighth in the 10-team IPL 2022 with six wins and eight losses.