IPL News

IPL 2023: Aiden Markram named new Sunrisers Hyderabad captain

Markram had recently led the Sunrisers Eastern Cape to title victory in the inaugural SA20 with a win over Pretoria Capitals in the final in Johannesburg.

Team Sportstar
23 February, 2023 11:32 IST
23 February, 2023 11:32 IST
Aiden Markram will lead Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2023.

Aiden Markram will lead Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2023. | Photo Credit: Sportzpics

Markram had recently led the Sunrisers Eastern Cape to title victory in the inaugural SA20 with a win over Pretoria Capitals in the final in Johannesburg.

Aiden Markram has been named as the new captain of IPL franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad ahead of the 2023 edition, which gets underway from March 31.

Markram had recently led the Sunrisers Eastern Cape to title victory in the inaugural SA20 with a win over Pretoria Capitals in the final in Johannesburg.

Markram was the player of the series for his 366 runs and 11 wickets.

Sunrisers had released New Zealand international and former skipper Kane Williamson before the IPL auction. He had endured a poor 2022 season after Hyderabad spent Rs 14 crore to retain him. Williamson spent eight years at the franchise, scoring 2101 runs at an average of 36.22 and a strike rate of 126.03. He played 76 matches for Sunrisers and captained them 46 times.

Sunrisers came eighth in the 10-team IPL 2022 with six wins and eight losses.

Read more stories on IPL News.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

What went wrong for CSK and MI in IPL 2022? - Analysis

RR coach Sangakkara: 130 runs was never enough

Hardik Pandya: Goal is to win the World Cup no matter what

Slide shows

IPL 2019: MI beat KKR at home, finish on top of the table

KKR vs SRH: Rampaging Russell overshadows Warner whirlwind

IPL 2019: Debutants who could impress

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us