KKR vs SRH, IPL 2024 Final Dream11 Prediction: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads

Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad will face each other in the Indian Premier League 2024 Final at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday.
KKR is eyeing its third IPL title after winning it twice in 2012 and 2014 while SRH is looking for its second championship after 2016.
Here is the record between KKR vs SRH ahead of the marquee clash.
Kolkata Knight Riders Predicted XI
Bat 1st: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy.
Bowl 1st: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy, Vaibhav Arora.
Impact Player options: Vaibhav Arora/Rinku Singh, Suyash Sharma, Anukul Roy, Sherfane Rutherford, KS Bharat.
Sunrisers Hyderabad Predicted XI
Bat 1st: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Aiden Markram, Nitesh Kumar Reddy, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T. Natarajan.
Bowl 1st: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Aiden Markram, Nitesh Kumar Reddy, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, T. Natarajan.
Impact Player options: Rahul Tripathi/Jaydev Unadkat, Umran Malik, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Glenn Phillips.
KKR vs SRH IPL 2024 FINAL DREAM11 PREDICTION
WICKET KEEPERS
BATTERS
ALL-ROUNDERS
BOWLERS
SQUADS
KOLKATA KNIGHT RIDERS
SUNRISERS HYDERABAD
