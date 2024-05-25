MagazineBuy Print

KKR vs SRH, IPL 2024 Final Dream11 Prediction: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads

KKR vs SRH, IPL 2024 Final: Here is the Dream11 fantasy team, predicted playing XI and squads for the Indian Premier League 2024 final played between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Published : May 25, 2024 18:51 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Kolkata Knight Riders Mitchell Starc during the IPL 2024 Qualifier 1 against Sunrisers Hyderabad.
Kolkata Knight Riders Mitchell Starc during the IPL 2024 Qualifier 1 against Sunrisers Hyderabad. | Photo Credit: Vijay Soneji/The Hindu
infoIcon

Kolkata Knight Riders Mitchell Starc during the IPL 2024 Qualifier 1 against Sunrisers Hyderabad. | Photo Credit: Vijay Soneji/The Hindu

Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad will face each other in the Indian Premier League 2024 Final at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday.

KKR is eyeing its third IPL title after winning it twice in 2012 and 2014 while SRH is looking for its second championship after 2016.

Here is the record between KKR vs SRH ahead of the marquee clash.

Kolkata Knight Riders Predicted XI

Bat 1st: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy.

Bowl 1st: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy, Vaibhav Arora.

Impact Player options: Vaibhav Arora/Rinku Singh, Suyash Sharma, Anukul Roy, Sherfane Rutherford, KS Bharat.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Predicted XI

Bat 1st: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Aiden Markram, Nitesh Kumar Reddy, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T. Natarajan.

Bowl 1st: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Aiden Markram, Nitesh Kumar Reddy, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, T. Natarajan.

Impact Player options: Rahul Tripathi/Jaydev Unadkat, Umran Malik, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Glenn Phillips.

KKR vs SRH IPL 2024 FINAL DREAM11 PREDICTION
WICKET KEEPERS
Heinrich Klaasen
BATTERS
Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer
ALL-ROUNDERS
Andre Russell, Sunil Narine (c)
BOWLERS
Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, T. Natarajan (vc), Varun Chakaravarthy
Team Composition: KKR 6-5 SRH | Credits Left: 6.0
SQUADS
KOLKATA KNIGHT RIDERS
Shreyas Iyer (c), Srikar Bharat, Manish Pandey, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ramandeep Singh, Nitish Rana, Sherfane Rutherford, Rinku Singh, Venkatesh Iyer, Sunil Narine, Anukul Roy, Andre Russell, Vaibhav Arora, Dushmantha Chameera, Harshit Rana, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya, Mitchell Starc, Suyash Sharma, Varun Chakaravarthy, Sakib Hussain, Angkrish Raghuvanshi.
SUNRISERS HYDERABAD
Jaydev Unadkat, Jhatavedh Subramanyan, T Natarajan, Mayank Markande, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Pat Cummins (c), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Sanvir Singh, Glenn Phillips, Nitish Reddy, Marco Jansen, Abhishek Sharma, Upendra Yadav, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, Travis Head, Anmolpreet Singh, Mayank Agarwal, Abdul Samad, Akash Maharaj Singh, Wanindu Hasaranga.

