KKR vs SRH, IPL 2024 Final weather forecast: Will rain play spoilsport in the Indian Premier League title clash on May 26?

Rain is expected to interrupt the IPL 2024 final between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday.

The city witnessed scattered thunderstorms late in the evening on the eve of the final which impacted the training sessions of the two sides.

And it's raining at the Chepauk, with players leaving the field after having just started practice. #IPL2024#KKRvSRH — Dhruva Prasad (@DhruvaPrasad9) May 25, 2024

The precipitation chances drop to just four percent on Sunday and weather experts predict rain will not impact the contest for too long, if it does at all.

There is a provision of a reserve day in case play is not possible on the scheduled day of the final.