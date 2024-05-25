MagazineBuy Print

KKR vs SRH, IPL 2024 Final weather forecast: Will rain play spoilsport in the Indian Premier League title clash on May 26?

IPL 2024 Final: The city witnessed scattered thunderstorms late in the evening on the eve of the final which impacted the training sessions of the two sides.

Published : May 25, 2024 18:52 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Kolkata Knight Riders captain Shreyas Iyer (L) and Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Pat Cummins (R) during a press conference.
Kolkata Knight Riders captain Shreyas Iyer (L) and Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Pat Cummins (R) during a press conference. | Photo Credit: RAGU R/The Hindu
infoIcon

Kolkata Knight Riders captain Shreyas Iyer (L) and Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Pat Cummins (R) during a press conference. | Photo Credit: RAGU R/The Hindu

Rain is expected to interrupt the IPL 2024 final between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday.

The city witnessed scattered thunderstorms late in the evening on the eve of the final which impacted the training sessions of the two sides.

The precipitation chances drop to just four percent on Sunday and weather experts predict rain will not impact the contest for too long, if it does at all.

There is a provision of a reserve day in case play is not possible on the scheduled day of the final.

