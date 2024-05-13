IPL 2024: Playoffs tickets to go live on May 14

The online sale of tickets for the Playoffs stage of IPL 2024 will commence on Tuesday, May 14, as announced by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Qualifier 1 and Eliminator will be played in Ahmedabad on May 21 and May 22, respectively, while Qualifier 2 will be held in Chennai on May 24. The final will take place in Chennai on May 26.

The non-exclusive Phase 1 ticket sales for Qualifier 1, Eliminator, and Qualifier 2 will start on May 15, while the Phase 1 sale for the final will begin on May 21.

The tickets can be purchased from the official IPL website, Paytm App, Paytm Insider App and Insider website from 18:00 hrs IST as per respective dates.