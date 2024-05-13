MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

IPL 2024: Playoffs tickets to go live on May 14

Qualifier 1 and Eliminator will be played in Ahmedabad on May 21 and May 22, respectively, while Qualifier 2 will be held in Chennai on May 24. The final will take place in Chennai on May 26.

Published : May 13, 2024 22:47 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: The online sale of tickets for the Playoffs stage of IPL 2024 will commence on Tuesday, May 14.
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: The online sale of tickets for the Playoffs stage of IPL 2024 will commence on Tuesday, May 14. | Photo Credit: B. Jothi Ramalingam / The Hindu
infoIcon

REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: The online sale of tickets for the Playoffs stage of IPL 2024 will commence on Tuesday, May 14. | Photo Credit: B. Jothi Ramalingam / The Hindu

The online sale of tickets for the Playoffs stage of IPL 2024 will commence on Tuesday, May 14, as announced by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Qualifier 1 and Eliminator will be played in Ahmedabad on May 21 and May 22, respectively, while Qualifier 2 will be held in Chennai on May 24. The final will take place in Chennai on May 26.

The non-exclusive Phase 1 ticket sales for Qualifier 1, Eliminator, and Qualifier 2 will start on May 15, while the Phase 1 sale for the final will begin on May 21.

The tickets can be purchased from the official IPL website, Paytm App, Paytm Insider App and Insider website from 18:00 hrs IST as per respective dates.

Related stories

Related Topics

IPL /

IPL 2024 /

Cricket /

BCCI

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders secures a top two finish after Gujarat Titans game washed out
    Team Sportstar
  2. Egged on by ‘inspirational’ compatriot Neeraj, Praveen Chithravel eyes personal best at Federation Cup 2024
    Nihit Sachdeva
  3. GT vs KKR: Gujarat Titans eliminated from IPL 2024 after wash out vs Kolkata Knight Riders
    Amol Karhadkar
  4. IPL 2024: Playoffs tickets to go live on May 14
    Team Sportstar
  5. GT vs KKR Weather Updates, IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders abandoned due to bad weather
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Offside: From outsider to top contender, Candidates winner Gukesh is on the move

Ayon Sengupta
Acing the challenge: D. Gukesh won the 2024 FIDE Candidates after a draw against Hikaru Nakamura (USA), with Ian Nepomniachtchi (Russia) and Fabiano Caruana (USA) also drawing their match.

How ‘ambitious’ Gukesh won Candidates 2024 and got closer to conquering the world 

Rakesh Rao
+ SEE all Stories

More on IPL News

  1. IPL 2024: Playoffs tickets to go live on May 14
    Team Sportstar
  2. IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders secures a top two finish after Gujarat Titans game washed out
    Team Sportstar
  3. GT vs KKR: Gujarat Titans eliminated from IPL 2024 after wash out vs Kolkata Knight Riders
    Amol Karhadkar
  4. GT vs KKR, IPL 2024: What happens if Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders game is washed out
    Team Sportstar
  5. IPL 2024: Buttler, Livingstone among England players to miss remainder of Indian Premier League season
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders secures a top two finish after Gujarat Titans game washed out
    Team Sportstar
  2. Egged on by ‘inspirational’ compatriot Neeraj, Praveen Chithravel eyes personal best at Federation Cup 2024
    Nihit Sachdeva
  3. GT vs KKR: Gujarat Titans eliminated from IPL 2024 after wash out vs Kolkata Knight Riders
    Amol Karhadkar
  4. IPL 2024: Playoffs tickets to go live on May 14
    Team Sportstar
  5. GT vs KKR Weather Updates, IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders abandoned due to bad weather
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment