IPL 2024: Jaiswal’s best phase is yet to come, says RR captain Sanju Samson

Sanju Samson would rather keep wicket. There may be other options for Rajasthan Royals, like Dhruv Jurel and Jos Buttler, but he believes he gets a better view of the action as captain from behind the stumps.

“All the ‘keepers fitting in the eleven or twelve is a good problem to have,” Samson said at a press conference on the eve of Rajasthan Royals’ first match of the season (against Lucknow Super Giants on Sunday). “Three of us have been doing keeping and fielding sessions during training.”

About Adam Zampa pulling out at the last minute, he said it was a good opportunity for his replacement, Tanush Kotian. “We have been tracking him for the last couple of seasons,” Samson said.

The skipper is expecting a lot from the man of the moment in the Royals team, Yashasvi Jaiswal. “His best phase is yet to come,” he said. “There is a lot more in Yashasvi that we are yet to see.”

LSG’s new assistant coach, Lance Klusener, said he was no fan of the IPL’s Impact Player rule. “It is a nice innovation,” the former South African all-rounder said. “To get that call right is a challenge for the coach.”