IPL Auction 2023: Full list of England players with base price

IPL 2023 Auction: Here is the full list of England players who have given their names for the auction on December 23 in Kochi.

Team Sportstar
22 December, 2022 12:38 IST
Ben Stokes, Joe Root and Sam Curran will headline the English contingent at the IPL 2023 auction.

Ben Stokes, Joe Root and Sam Curran will headline the English contingent at the IPL 2023 auction. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

The IPL (Indian Premier League) 2023 auction will be held in Kochi on December 23, 2022, from 2.30 PM IST. There are 27 players from England who have signed up for the auction. Sam Curran, Ben Stokes, Phil Salt, Tom Banton, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Jamie Overton, Craig Overton and Tymal Mills have the highest base price of INR 2 crore among English players in the auction.

All-rounders Curran and Stokes are expected to spark an intense bidding war as the 10 franchises in the fray look to add depth to their squads.

Below is the full list of England players who have signed up for the auction:

FULL LIST OF ENGLAND PLAYERS AND BASE PRICE
INR 2 crore: Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Phil Salt, Tom Banton, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Jamie Overton, Craig Overton, Tymal Mills.
INR 1.5 crore: Harry Brook, Will Jacks, Dawid Malan, Jason Roy.
INR 1 crore: Joe Root, Luke Wood.
INR 75 lakh: Reece Topley, Tom Curran, David Payne.
INR 50 lakh: Richard Gleeson, George Garton.
INR 40 lakh: Tom Helm, James Fuller, Benny Howell, Jordan Thompson, Rehan Ahmed, Will Smeed.
INR 20 lakh: Chris Benjamin.
(INR = Indian Rupee)

