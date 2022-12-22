IPL Auction 2023: Full list of England players with base price

The IPL (Indian Premier League) 2023 auction will be held in Kochi on December 23, 2022, from 2.30 PM IST. There are 27 players from England who have signed up for the auction. Sam Curran, Ben Stokes, Phil Salt, Tom Banton, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Jamie Overton, Craig Overton and Tymal Mills have the highest base price of INR 2 crore among English players in the auction.

ALSO READ | IPL auction 2023: Full list of Australia players with base price

All-rounders Curran and Stokes are expected to spark an intense bidding war as the 10 franchises in the fray look to add depth to their squads.

Below is the full list of England players who have signed up for the auction: