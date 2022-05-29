IPL LIVE: Can Buttler beat Kohli's record in tonight's GT vs RR match?

Jos Buttler hit his fourth century of the 2022 Indian Premier League to lead Rajasthan Royals into the final as they beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by seven wickets. Royals will face Gujarat Titans in the final on Sunday.

Jos Buttler — Repaying the Royals' faith

Buttler finished 106 not out from just 60 balls, as the Royals successfully chased 158.

Man of the Match in IPL finals: Award winners in every Indian Premier League season

Buttler now has 824 runs at an average of 59 with four hundreds and four half-centuries and is certain to finish with the Orange Cap - awarded to the tournament's leading run-scorer.

Buttler now has Virat Kohli's record-breaking 973 runs in the 2016 IPL, the most in a season, in his sight. Buttler is just 25 runs away from breaking David Warner's record of 848 runs and becoming the batter with second-highest number of runs in an IPL season.