IPL LIVE: Can Buttler beat Kohli's record in tonight's GT vs RR match?

RR vs GT, IPL final live: Buttler now has 824 runs at an average of 59 with four hundreds and four half-centuries and is certain to finish with the Orange Cap - awarded to the tournament's leading run-scorer.

29 May, 2022 11:55 IST

Jos Buttler's four centuries in IPL 2022 is the joint-most for any player in a T20 series or tournament.   -  SPORTZPICS

Jos Buttler hit his fourth century of the 2022 Indian Premier League to lead Rajasthan Royals into the final as they beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by seven wickets. Royals will face Gujarat Titans in the final on Sunday.

Buttler finished 106 not out from just 60 balls, as the Royals successfully chased 158.

Buttler now has 824 runs at an average of 59 with four hundreds and four half-centuries and is certain to finish with the Orange Cap - awarded to the tournament's leading run-scorer.

Buttler now has Virat Kohli's record-breaking 973 runs in the 2016 IPL, the most in a season, in his sight. Buttler is just 25 runs away from breaking David Warner's record of 848 runs and becoming the batter with second-highest number of runs in an IPL season.

RankBatterRunsSeasonTeam
1Virat Kohli9732016RCB
2David Warner8482016SRH
3Jos Buttler8242022RR
4Kane Williamson7352018SRH
5Chris Gayle7332012RCB

