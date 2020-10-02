IPL 2020, CSK vs SRH: Head-to-head record, Players to watch out for

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will take on the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in a 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL) fixture at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in the UAE on Friday.

The two teams have faced each other 12 times in the IPL so far, and CSK holds a 9-3 head-to-head win/loss record over SRH.

Last season, the sides had claimed a six-wicket win each when they faced off and both of them had reached the playoffs.

READ | IPL 2020 CSK vs SRH preview: Rayudu boost for Chennai against Sunrisers

In 2018, CSK had defeated SRH on four occasions, including Qualifier 1 and the Final, in which the former came out on top by eight wickets with nine balls to spare on the back of Shane Watson's unbeaten 117.

Overall, Chennai has three IPL titles, while SRH has won the trophy once. Both sides have a win percentage of over 53% and Mumbai Indians is the only other IPL team with such a record.

Watson (523 runs at an average of 37.35), Ambati Rayudu (447 at 49.66) and MS Dhoni (395 at 56.42) have all enjoyed playing against the Sunrisers, while Dwayne Bravo has picked 17 wickets in 12 games against the Orange Army.

On the other hand, David Warner (445 runs with six fifties) and Kane Williamson (235 runs at an average of 47) have enjoyed success against the Super Kings.