 />
IPL Auction 2025: Which players can Royal Challengers Bengaluru retain using RTM

Royal Challengers Bengaluru has retained three players, including Virat Kohli, ahead of the IPL mega auction. Here’s who it could keep using Right-to-Match (RTM) cards.

Published : Nov 14, 2024 10:17 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
RCB’s Virat Kohli and Will Jacks during IPL 2024.
RCB’s Virat Kohli and Will Jacks during IPL 2024. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI/The Hindu
infoIcon

RCB’s Virat Kohli and Will Jacks during IPL 2024. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI/The Hindu

Indian Premier League (IPL) side Royal Challengers Bengaluru retained three players, including Virat Kohli going into the IPL mega auction.

Rajat Patidar and Yash Dayal were the other players retained by the Bengaluru-based franchise.

RCB Players Retained
Virat Kohli (Rs 21 crore)
Rajat Patidar (Rs 11 crore)
Yash Dayal (Rs 5 crore)

RCB is now left with three Right-To-Match cards, which it can use on both capped and uncapped players.

Who can RCB retain using RTM?

In all likelihood, RCB will use a Right-to-Match (RTM) card to bring back Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj, given his longstanding connection with the franchise. He is also the team’s all-time third-highest wicket-taker.

Additionally, English opener Will Jacks could be a candidate for an RTM after his impressive performance in the 2024 season, where he scored 230 runs in eight matches with an average of 32.85 and a strike rate of 175.57.

Explained: What is the RTM rule in IPL? - All you need to know about Right-to-match card

Australian all-rounders Glenn Maxwell and Cameron Green may also be on RCB’s RTM list.

Among uncapped players, RCB could consider using an RTM on keeper-batter Anuj Rawat or all-rounder Swapnil Singh.

