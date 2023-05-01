IPL News

IPL 2023: We have been clinical and ruthless, says Shubman Gill of Gujarat Titans

Shubman Gill - Gujarat’s highest run-getter with 333 runs at a strike rate of 142 - believes the team has continued to be ‘clinical and ruthless’ from the last season.

Amol Karhadkar
AHMEDABAD 01 May, 2023 20:53 IST
File Photo: Gujarat Titans Shubman Gill in action during the IPL 2023 Cricket match against Mumbai Indians at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, April 25, 2023. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI / The Hindu

Being the only team with six wins after 42 of the 70 league games in the Indian Premier League’s (IPL) 16th edition, some may feel Gujarat Titans is peaking too soon. But the team doesn’t see it that way.

In fact, Shubman Gill - its highest run-getter with 333 runs at a strike rate of 142 - believes the team has continued to be ‘clinical and ruthless’ from the last season.

“I don’t think we are peaking at the wrong time. Because the second half of the tournament is called the business end of the tournament, we are playing our best cricket right now,” Gill said. “If you have seen our last two matches, the way we have performed, with the bat and with the ball, it’s been clinical and ruthless of us.”

Having been utilised as an Impact Player recently, primarily to help him look after his injured finger, Gill said it doesn’t put additional pressure on him to justify his position in just one department.

“I don’t think it puts more pressure on me (playing as an impact player). Do I miss fielding, obviously I do. As a precautionary measure, you have to take some difficult calls. You have to take care of certain things,” he said.

