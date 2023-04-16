Mumbai Indians beat Kolkata Knight Riders by five wickets at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday to notch up its second win in four matches in IPL 2023. Knight Riders suffered their second consecutive loss in the tournament and stayed in fifth position.

Mumbai moved up one spot to eighth as it leapt over Sunrisers Hyderabad, which languishes in ninth position.

Here are the updated standings after the IPL 2023 match between KKR and MI: