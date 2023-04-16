IPL News

IPL 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after KKR vs MI match

IPL Points Table 2023: Mumbai Indians moved up one spot to eighth as it leapt over Sunrisers Hyderabad, which languishes in ninth position.

Team Sportstar
CHENNAI 16 April, 2023 19:22 IST
Mumbai Indians beat Kolkata Knight Riders by five wickets at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday.

Mumbai Indians beat Kolkata Knight Riders by five wickets at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday to notch up its second win in four matches in IPL 2023. Knight Riders suffered their second consecutive loss in the tournament and stayed in fifth position.

Mumbai moved up one spot to eighth as it leapt over Sunrisers Hyderabad, which languishes in ninth position.

Here are the updated standings after the IPL 2023 match between KKR and MI:

PositionTeamsMatches Won LostPoints NRR
1Rajasthan Royals4316+1.588
2Lucknow Super Giants5326+0.761
3Gujarat Titans4316+0.341
4Punjab Kings 5326-0.109
5Kolkata Knight Riders5234+0.320
6Chennai Super Kings4224+0.225
7Royal Challengers Bangalore4224-0.316
8Mumbai Indians4224-0.389
9Sunrisers Hyderabad4224-0.822
10Delhi Capitals5050-1.488

