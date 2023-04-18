IPL News

IPL 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after RCB vs CSK match

IPL Points Table 2023: Chennai came up with a brilliant show to beat Bangalore and move up the order in the points table.

Team Sportstar
18 April, 2023 01:34 IST
18 April, 2023 01:34 IST
MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli during an IPL game. (File Photo)

MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli during an IPL game. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: SPORTZPICS

IPL Points Table 2023: Chennai came up with a brilliant show to beat Bangalore and move up the order in the points table.

Here are the updated standings after the IPL 2023 match between RCB and CSK.

PositionTeamsMatches Won LostPoints NRR
1Rajasthan Royals5418+1.354
2Lucknow Super Giants5326+0.761
3Chennai Super Kings5326+0.265
4Gujarat Giants5326+0.192
5Punjab Kings5326-0.109
6Kolkata Knight Riders5234+0.320
7Royal Challengers Bangalore5224-0.316
8Mumbai Indians4224-0.389
9Sunrisers Hyderabad4224-0.822
10Delhi Capitals5050-1.488

Read more stories on IPL News.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

IPL 2023: Trent Boult on the first-over catch drama, Rajasthan’s successful chase vs Gujarat and RR’s batting

WATCH: LSG vs SRH match highlights and analysis in five minutes

IPL 2023: Vyshak Vijaykumar thrilled about three-wicket haul on debut for RCB

Slide shows

RCB vs CSK, IPL 2023: Match in pictures

DC vs MI Highlights in Pictures, IPL 2023: Rohit Sharma ends half-century drought as Mumbai Indians snaps losing streak

RCB vs LSG Highlights in Pictures, IPL 2023: Lucknow Super Giants pulls off one-wicket win after heart-stopping last-ball drama

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us