IPL 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after RCB vs CSK match

Here are the updated standings after the IPL 2023 match between RCB and CSK.
|Position
|Teams
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|Points
|NRR
|1
|Rajasthan Royals
|5
|4
|1
|8
|+1.354
|2
|Lucknow Super Giants
|5
|3
|2
|6
|+0.761
|3
|Chennai Super Kings
|5
|3
|2
|6
|+0.265
|4
|Gujarat Giants
|5
|3
|2
|6
|+0.192
|5
|Punjab Kings
|5
|3
|2
|6
|-0.109
|6
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|5
|2
|3
|4
|+0.320
|7
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|5
|2
|2
|4
|-0.316
|8
|Mumbai Indians
|4
|2
|2
|4
|-0.389
|9
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|4
|2
|2
|4
|-0.822
|10
|Delhi Capitals
|5
|0
|5
|0
|-1.488