IPL 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after RCB vs CSK match

IPL Points Table 2023: Chennai came up with a brilliant show to beat Bangalore and move up the order in the points table.

Here are the updated standings after the IPL 2023 match between RCB and CSK. Position Teams Matches Won Lost Points NRR 1 Rajasthan Royals 5 4 1 8 +1.354 2 Lucknow Super Giants 5 3 2 6 +0.761 3 Chennai Super Kings 5 3 2 6 +0.265 4 Gujarat Giants 5 3 2 6 +0.192 5 Punjab Kings 5 3 2 6 -0.109 6 Kolkata Knight Riders 5 2 3 4 +0.320 7 Royal Challengers Bangalore 5 2 2 4 -0.316 8 Mumbai Indians 4 2 2 4 -0.389 9 Sunrisers Hyderabad 4 2 2 4 -0.822 10 Delhi Capitals 5 0 5 0 -1.488