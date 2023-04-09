IPL Points Table 2023: Updated standings after SRH vs PBKS match - Sunrisers beats Punjab for first win

Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated Punjab Kings by eight wickets to earn its maiden win in the IPL 2023 season at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Sunday.

Punjab, which endured its first defeat in three games, remained in the sixth spot while Sunrisers leapfrogged Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals to reach the eighth slot.

Here are the updated standings after the IPL 2023 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings: