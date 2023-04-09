IPL News

IPL Points Table 2023: Updated standings after SRH vs PBKS match - Sunrisers beats Punjab for first win

IPL 2023 points table: Here are the updated team standings after Match 14 of IPL 2023 between SRH and PBKS at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

Team Sportstar
09 April, 2023 23:00 IST
09 April, 2023 23:00 IST
Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Rahul Tripathi in action against Punjab Kings.

Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Rahul Tripathi in action against Punjab Kings. | Photo Credit: AP

IPL 2023 points table: Here are the updated team standings after Match 14 of IPL 2023 between SRH and PBKS at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated Punjab Kings by eight wickets to earn its maiden win in the IPL 2023 season at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Sunday.

Punjab, which endured its first defeat in three games, remained in the sixth spot while Sunrisers leapfrogged Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals to reach the eighth slot.

Here are the updated standings after the IPL 2023 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings:

PositionTeamsMatches Won LostPoints NRR
1Rajasthan Royals3214+2.067
2Kolkata Knight Riders3214+1.375
3Lucknow Super Giants3214+1.358
4Gujarat Titans 3214+0.431
5Chennai Super Kings3214+0.356
6Punjab Kings3214-0.281
7Royal Challengers Bangalore2112-1.256
8Sunrisers Hyderabad3122
9Mumbai Indians2020-1.394
10Delhi Capitals3030-2.092

Read more stories on IPL News.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

What went wrong for CSK and MI in IPL 2022? - Analysis

RR coach Sangakkara: 130 runs was never enough

Hardik Pandya: Goal is to win the World Cup no matter what

Slide shows

Shah Rukh Khan wows crowds, teaches Kohli Pathaan dance step after KKR registers big win vs RCB at Eden Gardens

RR vs PBKS, IPL 2023 Match in Pictures: Punjab beats Rajasthan in final over thriller

CSK vs LSG IPL 2023 Highlights: Match in Pictures - Moeen, Ruturaj star as Chennai beats Lucknow to register first win

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us