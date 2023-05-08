IPL Points Table 2023: Updated standings after KKR vs PBKS match

Kolkata Knight Riders thumped Punjab Kings by five wickets in Match 53 of IPL 2023 on Monday to earn its fifth win of the season.
Chasing a 180-run total, KKR romped home off the last ball after captain Nitish Rana paved the way with a half-century. Andre Russell then played a blistering 23-ball 42 before Rinku Singh (21*) helped KKR stay afloat in the Playoffs race. Meanwhile, PBKS suffered its sixth defeat in 11 matches, remaining at 10 points.
Here is the updated points table after the KKR vs PBKS match:
|Position
|Teams
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|Points
|NRR
|1
|Gujarat Titans
|11
|8
|3
|16
|+0.951
|2
|Chennai Super Kings
|11
|6
|4
|13
|+0.409
|3
|Lucknow Super Giants
|11
|5
|5
|11
|+0.294
|4
|Rajasthan Royals
|11
|5
|6
|10
|+0.388
|5
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|11
|5
|6
|10
|-0.08
|6
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|10
|5
|5
|10
|-0.209
|7
|Punjab Kings
|11
|5
|6
|10
|6
|Mumbai Indians
|10
|5
|5
|10
|-0.454
|8
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|10
|4
|6
|8
|-0.103
|9
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|10
|4
|6
|8
|-0.472
|10
|Delhi Capitals
|10
|4
|6
|8
|-0.529