IPL Points Table 2023: Updated standings after KKR vs PBKS match

IPL 2023 points table update: Kolkata Knight Riders thumped Punjab Kings by five wickets in Match 53 of IPL 2023 on Monday to earn its fifth win of the season.

Team Sportstar
CHENNAI 08 May, 2023 23:26 IST
Andre Russell’s blistering cameo powered KKR to its fifth win on Monday.

Andre Russell's blistering cameo powered KKR to its fifth win on Monday.

Kolkata Knight Riders thumped Punjab Kings by five wickets in Match 53 of IPL 2023 on Monday to earn its fifth win of the season.

Chasing a 180-run total, KKR romped home off the last ball after captain Nitish Rana paved the way with a half-century. Andre Russell then played a blistering 23-ball 42 before Rinku Singh (21*) helped KKR stay afloat in the Playoffs race. Meanwhile, PBKS suffered its sixth defeat in 11 matches, remaining at 10 points.

IPL 2023: Playoffs qualification scenarios for all teams

Here is the updated points table after the KKR vs PBKS match:

Position Teams Matches Won Lost Points NRR
1Gujarat Titans118316+0.951
2Chennai Super Kings116413+0.409
3Lucknow Super Giants115511+0.294
4Rajasthan Royals115610+0.388
5Kolkata Knight Riders115610-0.08
6Royal Challengers Bangalore105510-0.209
7Punjab Kings115610
6Mumbai Indians105510-0.454
8Kolkata Knight Riders10468-0.103
9Sunrisers Hyderabad10468-0.472
10Delhi Capitals10468-0.529

