IPL Points Table 2023: Updated standings after KKR vs PBKS match

Kolkata Knight Riders thumped Punjab Kings by five wickets in Match 53 of IPL 2023 on Monday to earn its fifth win of the season.

Chasing a 180-run total, KKR romped home off the last ball after captain Nitish Rana paved the way with a half-century. Andre Russell then played a blistering 23-ball 42 before Rinku Singh (21*) helped KKR stay afloat in the Playoffs race. Meanwhile, PBKS suffered its sixth defeat in 11 matches, remaining at 10 points.

IPL 2023: Playoffs qualification scenarios for all teams

Here is the updated points table after the KKR vs PBKS match: