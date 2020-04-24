IPL Recap: When Mumbai edged CSK to clinch fourth title

Mumbai Indians beat the Chennai Super Kings by one run in a thrilling finish to clinch its fourth IPL title.

It was a heartbreaking loss for Super Kings, especially Shane Watson, who had resurrected the 150-run chase with a counterattacking 80 off just 59 balls including eight fours and four sixes.

Watson looked set to guide CSK home when a miscommunication between him and Ravindra Jadeja in the final over cost Watson his wicket. Malinga's wide yorker was squeezed away to deep point by the Aussie right-hander for a single but his reluctance to come back for a second ended up with him falling short of the crease.

Turning point

Earlier, M.S. Dhoni's run out in the 13th over was one of the major turning points. Dhoni was trying to steal an overthrow and took on Ishan Kishan, who took down the stumps with a direct hit.

It was then Jasprit Bumrah's turn to prove yet again why he is so hard to put away in the decisive phase of an innings. With 42 needed off 24 balls, Bumrah bowled a sensational 17th over that went for just four, and removed Dwayne Bravo in the 19th over to dent Chennai's chances.

Leg-spinner Rahul Chahar removed in-form Suresh Raina in the 10 over, breaking a flourishing partnership between him and Watson. Chahar went for just 14 in his four overs further stifling Chennai's scoring rate in the middle overs.

READ: Big man with a bigger heart

With nine to defend off six deliveries, Lasith Malinga who had conceded 42 in his first three overs, got Shardul Thakur out lbw off the last ball to trigger celebrations in the Mumbai dugout.

Kieron Pollard's unbeaten 41 off 25 deliveries including three sixes and as many fours had helped Mumbai Indians to an eventually matching-winning total of 149. Pollard finished the innings with two blistering covet drives off Dwayne Bravo.

Head to Head - 28

Matches won

CSK: 11

MI:17