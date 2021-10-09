IPL 2021: Kohli has said that I may open in T20 World Cup - Ishan Kishan

Ishan Kishan has been informed by captain Virat Kohli that he will be seen as an opener in the India squad for the T20 World Cup.

Ishan struck a fiery 82 (32b) on Friday as Mumbai Indians defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by 42 runs to finish fifth in IPL 2021.

REPORT - Record half-centuries for Ishan, Suryakumar

"I would love to open, and that is what Virat bhai said. But at the bigger level, you need to be prepared for everything," Ishan said.

Ishan was happy to return to form. "A very good thing for me as well as for the team. Getting in good touch before the World Cup," he said.

MI needed to win its last game by a minimum of 170 runs but it was nearly impossible even though the five-time champion scored 235 in the end.

"A good state of mind is very important. I knew we are in a do-or-die situation. It was just the intent and the positive mindset. You have to be prepared for every circumstance. It's important to be in that mindset. I had a chat with Virat bhai, HP [Hardik Pandya], KP [Pollard] - they were all there," Ishan said.