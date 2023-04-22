IPL News

KKR vs CSK, IPL 2023: Kolkata Knight Riders looks to break losing streak, hosts Chennai Super Kings

The Knight Riders have lost their last three games while the Super Kings come on the back of successive victories.

Y. B. Sarangi
Kolkata 22 April, 2023
Kolkata Knight Riders is currently eighth in the points table with two wins in six games.

Led by the astute M.S. Dhoni, Chennai Super Kings will look to carry its winning momentum and consolidate its position in the top half of the Indian Premier League table when it meets Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens here on Sunday.

Having won its last two matches, CSK will be high on confidence. Its batting mainstay Devon Conway and effective all-rounders, such as Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja and Moeen Ali, will continue to be the core of the side.

Notwithstanding the presence of promising pacers Tushar Deshpande and Akash Singh, CSK’s bowling strength lies in its spin department – also comprising Maheesh Teekshana and Mitchell Santner.

Rain gods permitting, it will be a fascinating duel as KKR also relies a lot on its spin department of Sunil Narine, Varun Chakravarthy, Suyash Sharma and Anukul Roy.

KKR’s batters have performed well, barring their odd flop-show in the loss against Delhi Capitals. The host will try to perform better in both PowerPlays to reverse its three-match losing streak. KKR may need its top batters Jason Roy, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana and Rinku Singh to fire to script its third win of IPL 2023.

A painter at work outside the Eden Gardens on the eve of the IPL match, between Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings, on Saturday.

Follow Us