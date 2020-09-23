IPL 2020: KKR vs MI- Head-to-head record, players to watch out for

Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders will square off for the first time in the 2020 IPL season on September 23 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The teams will return to Abu Dhabi on October 16 for the reverse fixture.

Two-time champion Kolkata and defending champion Mumbai have given fans a lot to cheer about through their memorable battles over the years. To understand how the two sides have fared against each other in the past editions of the IPL, let’s take a look at their head-to-head statistics.

Overall Head-to-Head: (25 matches- MI:19 |KKR: 6)

MI and KKR have faced each other 25 times in the previous editions and the Mumbai side clearly rules the roost. It has won 19 of those fixtures, while KKR has only won six.

Recent Head-to-Head: (Last 5 matches)

The story is no different in the recent past. MI has bagged victory in four of its past five matches against KKR.





Last 5 matches

MI won by 9 wickets

KKR won by 34 runs

MI won by 102 runs

MI won by 13 runs

MI won by 6 wickets

Last encounter:

Both the teams last met at the Wankhede Stadium in 2019, where Mumbai won by 9 wickets. Mumbai restricted KKR to 133/7 after 20 overs in the first innings. Lasith Malinga picked three wickets, while Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya grabbed two wickets each. The home team then chased the target down in 16.1 overs, courtesy a 60-ball 92-run partnership between Rohit Sharma and Surya Kumar Yadav. The skipper was unbeaten on 55, while the latter remained unbeaten on 46.

Last meeting in the UAE:

During IPL’s mini-stint in the United Arab Emirates in 2014, Mumbai and Kolkata met in the season opener at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Kolkata Knight Riders (163/5 in 20 overs) beat Mumbai Indians (122/7 in 20 overs) by 41 runs.

Interestingly, Mumbai Indians lost all of its five matches during IPL's 2014 stint in the UAE.

Top Performers:

Let’s glance through the top performers of this fixture over the years.

Leading run-getters

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (708)

Kolkata Knight Riders: Gautam Gambhir (349)

Highest Score in an innings

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (109*)

Kolkata Knight Riders: Manish Pandey (81*)

Most Wickets

Mumbai Indians: Lasith Malinga (20)

Kolkata Knight Riders: Sunil Narine (21)

Best Bowling Figures

Mumbai Indians: Karn Sharma (4/16)

Kolkata Knight Riders: Sunil Narine (4/15)

Highest Innings Total:

Mumbai Indians: 210/6

Kolkata Knight Riders: 232/2