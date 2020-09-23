KKR vs MI, IPL 2020 Live Score Updates: Mumbai, Kolkata aim to register first win

One of the most one-sided rivalries in IPL history will be revived when Mumbai Indians (MI) takes on Kolkata Knight Riders at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

IPL 2020: KKR vs MI- Head-to-head record, players to watch out for

Mumbai, which lost its IPL 2020 season opener to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by five wickets on Saturday, has a massive 76% win rate over Kolkata from 25 outings between the two sides.

THE BUILD-UP

However, MI hasn't won a single game in the UAE in six attempts. The franchise had lost to KKR by 41 runs in the 2014 IPL's first match at the same venue in Abu Dhabi.

During Saturday's clash at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, the pacers, with a combined economy rate of 8.1, were a bit more successful than the spinners, who had an overall economy of 8.5.

IPL 2020: The expectations from 'stronger' Kuldeep Yadav

After finishing in playoff spots from 2016 to 2018, KKR failed to make the last-four stage on net run-rate in the previous edition.

Overall Head-to-Head: (25 matches- MI:19 |KKR: 6)

MI and KKR have faced each other 25 times in the previous editions and the Mumbai side clearly rules the roost. It has won 19 of those fixtures, while KKR has only won six.

Podcast: The makings of Sharjah ft. Asif Iqbal

Recent Head-to-Head: (Last 5 matches)

The story is no different in the recent past. MI has bagged victory in four of its past five matches against KKR.

SQUADS

Kolkata Knight Riders: Dinesh Karthik (Captain & Wicketkeeper), Andre Russell, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Nitish Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Rinku Singh, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi, Shubman Gill, Siddhesh Lad, Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Eoin Morgan, Varun Chakravarthy, Tom Banton (Wicketkeeper), Rahul Tripathi, Chris Green, M Siddharth, Nikhil Naik (Wicketkeeper), Ali Khan.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Jasprit Bumrah, Quinton de Kock (Wicketkeeper), Kieron Pollard, Sherfane Rutherford, Suryakumar Yadav, Anmolpreet Singh, Chris Lynn, Saurabh Tiwary, Dhawal Kulkarni, Mitchell McClenaghan, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Mohsin Khan, Prince Balwant Rai Singh, Digvijay Deshmukh, Hardik Pandya, Jayant Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Anukul Roy, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Ishan Kishan (Wicketkeeper), Aditya Tare (Wicketkeeper), James Pattinson.

MATCH DETAILS

Game No. 5: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians.

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

Date: September 23, Wednesday.

Time: 7:30 PM IST.