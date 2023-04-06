KKR vs RCB Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2023: Toss, Playing XI updates, Impact Player picks, Kolkata vs Bangalore squads for today

Kolkata Knight Riders will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in Match 9 of the IPL 2023 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday.

Here is a look at the probable predicted XIs with the new Impact Player rule also enabling the opportunity for teams to carry two teamsheets for the toss.

KKR vs RCB IPL 2023 Predicted XI

KKR Predicted Playing XI (Batting first): N Jagadeesan, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana (capt), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Lockie Ferguson, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy.

KKR Predicted Playing XI (Bowling first): N Jagadeesan, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Nitish Rana (c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Anukul Roy, Lockie Ferguson, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy

Impact Player options: Anukul Roy, Suyash Sharma, Mandeep Singh, Venkatesh Iyer

RCB Predicted XI (Batting first): Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Michael Bracewell, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Suyash Prabudessai, Harshal Patel, Akash Deep, David Willey

RCB Predicted XI (Bowling first): Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Michael Bracewell, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel, Akash Deep, David Willey, Mohammed Siraj

Impact Player options: Anuj Rawat, Suyash Prabhudessai, Mahipal Lomror, Sonu Yadav, Karn Sharma

Dream 11 fantasy team Wicketkeeper: Rahmanullah Gurbaz Batters: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Nitish Rana All-rounders: Glenn Maxwell, Andre Russell (vc), Sunil Narine, Michael Bracewell Bowlers: Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Tim Southee Team Composition: KKR 5:6 RCB Credits Left: 7

SQUADS

KKR: Venkatesh Iyer, Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Nitish Rana(c), Rinku Singh, N Jagadeesan, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakaravarthy, Umesh Yadav, David Wiese, Mandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Kulwant Khejroliya, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Suyash Sharma

RCB: Faf Du Plessis, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammad Siraj, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik, Shahbaz Ahemad, Rajat Patidar, Anuj Rawat, Akash Deep, Josh Hazlewood, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Suyash Prabhudessai, Karn Sharma, Siddharth Kaul, David Willey, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Sonu Yadav, Micheal Bracewell