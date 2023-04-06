IPL News

KKR vs RCB Live streaming info: When and where to watch Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2023 match on TV and online

KKR vs RCB: Here’s all you need to know about the live streaming details of the KKR vs RCB match at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Team Sportstar
06 April, 2023 09:15 IST
06 April, 2023 09:15 IST
Virat Kohli shares a light moment with Shardul Thakur and Umesh Yadav ahead of RCB’s match against KKR.

Virat Kohli shares a light moment with Shardul Thakur and Umesh Yadav ahead of RCB’s match against KKR. | Photo Credit: PTI

KKR vs RCB: Here’s all you need to know about the live streaming details of the KKR vs RCB match at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Kolkata Knight Riders will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in Match 9 of the IPL 2023 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday.

Here are the Live Streaming details.

When will the IPL 2023 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore be played?

The IPL 2023 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore will be held on April 6, Thursday.

Where will the IPL 2023 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore be played?

The IPL 2023 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore will be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

What time will the IPL 2023 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore be played?

The IPL 2023 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2023 match?

Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore match will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

How can one watch the live streaming of the Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2023 match?

Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore match will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app.

Read more stories on IPL News.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

What went wrong for CSK and MI in IPL 2022? - Analysis

RR coach Sangakkara: 130 runs was never enough

Hardik Pandya: Goal is to win the World Cup no matter what

Slide shows

RR vs PBKS, IPL 2023 Match in Pictures: Punjab beats Rajasthan in final over thriller

CSK vs LSG IPL 2023 Highlights: Match in Pictures - Moeen, Ruturaj star as Chennai beats Lucknow to register first win

CSK vs LSG IPL 2023, Match in Pictures: CSK beats LSG, Moeen Ali takes four; Ruturaj hits second consecutive fifty, Dhoni creates record

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us