KKR vs RCB Live streaming info: When and where to watch Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2023 match on TV and online

Kolkata Knight Riders will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in Match 9 of the IPL 2023 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday.

Here are the Live Streaming details.

When will the IPL 2023 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore be played?

The IPL 2023 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore will be held on April 6, Thursday.

Where will the IPL 2023 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore be played?

The IPL 2023 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore will be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

What time will the IPL 2023 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore be played?

The IPL 2023 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2023 match?

Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore match will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

How can one watch the live streaming of the Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2023 match?

Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore match will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app.