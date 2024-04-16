KKR vs RR IPL 2024, Live streaming info: When and where to watch Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals match today?

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will host table-topper Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Eden Gardens.

Both teams head to the contest after wins though of contrasting natures. KKR steamrolled past Lucknow Super Giants, courtesy of an unbeaten 89 by Phil Salt, while RR clinched a last-over thriller against Punjab Kings.

Here are the live streaming and telecast details:

Where will the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2024 be played?

The Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2024 match will be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

When will the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2024 be played?

The Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2024 match will be played on April 16, 2024.

What time will the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2024 match start?

The Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2024 match will start at 7:30 PM IST.

What time will the toss for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2024 match happen?

The toss of the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2024 match will take place at 7:00 PM IST.

Which TV channel will broadcast Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2024 match on April 16?

The Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2024 match will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

How to watch the live streaming of Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2024 match?

The Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2024 match will be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website.