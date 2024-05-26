KKR vs SRH Final, IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad head-to-head record; Overall stats, most runs, wickets

Kolkata Knight Riders will be looking to bring home a third IPL title as it takes on Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 2024 final at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday.

KKR secured its spot in the final with a comprehensive win against SRH in the first qualifier. Pat Cummins’ men in turn beat Rajasthan Royals in the second qualifier to ensure a rematch against the Knight Riders.

Here is the record between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad ahead of their final at the Chepauk Stadium:

KKR vs SRH Head-to-Head Record in IPL Played: 27 Kolkata Knight Riders: 17 Sunrisers Hyderabad: 9 Tied: 1 Last Result: KKR beat SRH by eight wickets (IPL 2024, Ahmedabad) - Qualifier 1

KKR vs SRH Head-to-Head Record in IPL Playoffs Played: 4 Kolkata Knight Riders: 2 Sunrisers Hyderabad: 2 Last Result: KKR beat SRH by eight wickets (IPL 2024, Ahmedabad) - Qualifier 1

KKR Win/Loss Record in IPL Playoffs Played: 14 Won: 9 Lost: 5 Last Result: beat SRH by eight wickets (IPL 2024, Ahmedabad)

SRH Win/Loss Record in IPL Playoffs Played: 13 Won: 6 Lost: 7 Last Result: Beat RR by 36 runs (IPL 2024, Chennai) - Qualifier 2

MOST RUNS IN KKR vs SRH IPL MATCHES

Batter Inns. Runs Avg. Strike Rate HS David Warner (SRH) 15 619 44.21 148.79 126 Nitish Rana (KKR) 14 492 35.14 139.77 80 Manish Pandey (KKR, SRH) 15 438 39.81 125.50 61*

MOST WICKETS IN KKR vs SRH IPL MATCHES