KKR vs SRH Final, IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad head-to-head record; Overall stats, most runs, wickets

Kolkata Knight Riders will be looking to bring home a third IPL title as it takes on Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 2024 final at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday.
KKR secured its spot in the final with a comprehensive win against SRH in the first qualifier. Pat Cummins’ men in turn beat Rajasthan Royals in the second qualifier to ensure a rematch against the Knight Riders.
Here is the record between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad ahead of their final at the Chepauk Stadium:
KKR vs SRH Head-to-Head Record in IPL
KKR vs SRH Head-to-Head Record in IPL Playoffs
KKR Win/Loss Record in IPL Playoffs
SRH Win/Loss Record in IPL Playoffs
MOST RUNS IN KKR vs SRH IPL MATCHES
|Batter
|Inns.
|Runs
|Avg.
|Strike Rate
|HS
|David Warner (SRH)
|15
|619
|44.21
|148.79
|126
|Nitish Rana (KKR)
|14
|492
|35.14
|139.77
|80
|Manish Pandey (KKR, SRH)
|15
|438
|39.81
|125.50
|61*
MOST WICKETS IN KKR vs SRH IPL MATCHES
|Bowler
|Inns.
|Wkts.
|Econ.
|Avg.
|BBI
|Bhuvneshwar Kumar (SRH)
|24
|24
|8.31
|30.50
|3/19
|Andre Russell (KKR)
|17
|20
|9.29
|17.50
|3/22
|T. Natarajan (SRH)
|9
|15
|9.47
|21.46
|3/32
