Two-time champion Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in its opening encounter of the 2024 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday.
Led by the returning Shreyas Iyer, KKR will be hoping for a better season this time out, after missing out on the playoff spots in 2023.
SRH on the other hand have assembled a strong core of foreign cricketers and will be hopeful that new captain Pat Cummins can inspire the team to success in the upcoming season
Here are all the head-to-head numbers and stats you need to know ahead of the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match on Saturday.
KKR vs SRH HEAD-TO-HEAD IN IPL
KKR vs SRH HEAD-TO-HEAD IN IPL AT EDEN GARDENS
KKR OVERALL IPL RECORD AT EDEN GARDENS
MOST RUNS IN KKR VS SRH IPL MATCHES
|Batter
|Innings
|Runs
|Average
|Strike Rate
|HS
|David Warner (SRH)
|15
|619
|44.21
|148.79
|126
|Nitish Rana (KKR)
|13
|483
|37.15
|141.64
|80
|Manish Pandey (KKR, SRH)
|15
|438
|39.81
|125.50
|61*
MOST WICKETS IN KKR VS SRH IPL MATCHES
|Bowler
|Innings
|Wickets
|Economy Rate
|Average
|BBI
|Bhuvneshwar Kumar (SRH)
|22
|24
|8.06
|27.20
|3/19
|Andre Russell (KKR)
|15
|17
|9.07
|18.23
|3/22
|Rashid Khan (SRH)
|12
|12
|6.69
|25.66
|3/19
Latest on Sportstar
- KKR vs SRH, IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders v Sunrisers Hyderabad overall head-to-head, stats, runs, wickets
- Amid drama around Formula 1, FIA president issues letter to membership defending his leadership
- Miami Open 2024: Stoic Sabalenka beats Badosa in first match since death of ex-boyfriend Koltsov
- Injured Harry Kane to miss England vs Brazil international friendly
- France vs Germany LIVE streaming info: When, where to watch in India, Predicted 11, Team news, Preview
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE