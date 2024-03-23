MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

KKR vs SRH, IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders v Sunrisers Hyderabad overall head-to-head, stats, runs, wickets

KKR vs SRH, IPL 2024: Here are all the head-to-head numbers and stats you need to know ahead of the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match on Saturday.

Published : Mar 23, 2024 08:21 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Kolkata Knight Riders’s mentor Gautam Gambhir with Andre Russell during a training session ahead of their first match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024.
Kolkata Knight Riders’s mentor Gautam Gambhir with Andre Russell during a training session ahead of their first match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. | Photo Credit: DEEPAK KR/ The Hindu
infoIcon

Kolkata Knight Riders’s mentor Gautam Gambhir with Andre Russell during a training session ahead of their first match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. | Photo Credit: DEEPAK KR/ The Hindu

Two-time champion Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in its opening encounter of the 2024 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday.

Led by the returning Shreyas Iyer, KKR will be hoping for a better season this time out, after missing out on the playoff spots in 2023.

SRH on the other hand have assembled a strong core of foreign cricketers and will be hopeful that new captain Pat Cummins can inspire the team to success in the upcoming season

Here are all the head-to-head numbers and stats you need to know ahead of the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match on Saturday.

KKR vs SRH HEAD-TO-HEAD IN IPL
Matches played: 25
Kolkata Knight Riders wins: 15
Sunrisers Hyderabad wins: 9
Tied: 1
Last result: Kolkata Knight Riders won by 5 runs (Hyderabad; 2023)
KKR vs SRH HEAD-TO-HEAD IN IPL AT EDEN GARDENS
Matches played: 9
Kolkata Knight Riders wins: 6
Sunrisers Hyderabad wins: 3
Last result: Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 23 runs (2023)
KKR OVERALL IPL RECORD AT EDEN GARDENS
Matches played: 81
KKR wins: 47
KKR losses: 34
Last result: LSG beat KKR by 1 run (2023)
KKR highest score: 232/2 (20) vs MI (2019)
KKR lowest score: 108 (18.1) vs MI (2018)

MOST RUNS IN KKR VS SRH IPL MATCHES

Batter Innings Runs Average Strike Rate HS
David Warner (SRH) 15 619 44.21 148.79 126
Nitish Rana (KKR) 13 483 37.15 141.64 80
Manish Pandey (KKR, SRH) 15 438 39.81 125.50 61*

MOST WICKETS IN KKR VS SRH IPL MATCHES

Bowler Innings Wickets Economy Rate Average BBI
Bhuvneshwar Kumar (SRH) 22 24 8.06 27.20 3/19
Andre Russell (KKR) 15 17 9.07 18.23 3/22
Rashid Khan (SRH) 12 12 6.69 25.66 3/19

Related Topics

IPL /

IPL 2024 /

Kolkata Knight Riders /

Sunrisers Hyderabad /

Shreyas Iyer /

Pat Cummins

Latest on Sportstar

  1. KKR vs SRH, IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders v Sunrisers Hyderabad overall head-to-head, stats, runs, wickets
    Team Sportstar
  2. Amid drama around Formula 1, FIA president issues letter to membership defending his leadership
    AP
  3. Miami Open 2024: Stoic Sabalenka beats Badosa in first match since death of ex-boyfriend Koltsov
    Reuters
  4. Injured Harry Kane to miss England vs Brazil international friendly
    AFP
  5. France vs Germany LIVE streaming info: When, where to watch in India, Predicted 11, Team news, Preview
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Need a level playing field in sports administration

Ayon Sengupta
Much-awaited return: Rishabh Pant will lead Delhi Capitals in IPL 2024. Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya returned to competitive cricket at the recently concluded DY Patil T20 Tournament.

Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya in IPL 2024 spotlight as T20 World Cup selection looms

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on IPL News

  1. KKR vs SRH, IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders v Sunrisers Hyderabad overall head-to-head, stats, runs, wickets
    Team Sportstar
  2. PBKS vs DC, IPL 2024: Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals overall head-to-head, stats, runs, wickets
    Team Sportstar
  3. PBKS vs DC, IPL 2024 Dream11 Prediction: Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
  4. CSK vs RCB, IPL 2024: Mustafizur dents Bengaluru batting as Chennai triumphs in season opener
    Dhruva Prasad
  5. CSK vs RCB: Yash Dayal becomes the first Impact Player of IPL 2024
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. KKR vs SRH, IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders v Sunrisers Hyderabad overall head-to-head, stats, runs, wickets
    Team Sportstar
  2. Amid drama around Formula 1, FIA president issues letter to membership defending his leadership
    AP
  3. Miami Open 2024: Stoic Sabalenka beats Badosa in first match since death of ex-boyfriend Koltsov
    Reuters
  4. Injured Harry Kane to miss England vs Brazil international friendly
    AFP
  5. France vs Germany LIVE streaming info: When, where to watch in India, Predicted 11, Team news, Preview
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment