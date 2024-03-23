KKR vs SRH, IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders v Sunrisers Hyderabad overall head-to-head, stats, runs, wickets

Two-time champion Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in its opening encounter of the 2024 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday.

Led by the returning Shreyas Iyer, KKR will be hoping for a better season this time out, after missing out on the playoff spots in 2023.

SRH on the other hand have assembled a strong core of foreign cricketers and will be hopeful that new captain Pat Cummins can inspire the team to success in the upcoming season

Here are all the head-to-head numbers and stats you need to know ahead of the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match on Saturday.

KKR vs SRH HEAD-TO-HEAD IN IPL Matches played: 25 Kolkata Knight Riders wins: 15 Sunrisers Hyderabad wins: 9 Tied: 1 Last result: Kolkata Knight Riders won by 5 runs (Hyderabad; 2023)

KKR vs SRH HEAD-TO-HEAD IN IPL AT EDEN GARDENS Matches played: 9 Kolkata Knight Riders wins: 6 Sunrisers Hyderabad wins: 3 Last result: Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 23 runs (2023)

KKR OVERALL IPL RECORD AT EDEN GARDENS Matches played: 81 KKR wins: 47 KKR losses: 34 Last result: LSG beat KKR by 1 run (2023) KKR highest score: 232/2 (20) vs MI (2019) KKR lowest score: 108 (18.1) vs MI (2018)

MOST RUNS IN KKR VS SRH IPL MATCHES

Batter Innings Runs Average Strike Rate HS David Warner (SRH) 15 619 44.21 148.79 126 Nitish Rana (KKR) 13 483 37.15 141.64 80 Manish Pandey (KKR, SRH) 15 438 39.81 125.50 61*

MOST WICKETS IN KKR VS SRH IPL MATCHES