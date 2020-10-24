IPL 2020: KXIP vs SRH- Head-to-head record, players to watch out for

The Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) will take on the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in match 43 of the 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Dubai International Stadium in the UAE on Saturday.

Head-to-head: (15 matches- KXIP 4| SRH 11)

The two teams have faced each other 15 times in the IPL so far, and SRH has dominated the fixture by winning it 11 times.



Last IPL meeting:

SRH (201/6 in 20 overs) beat KXIP (132/10 in 16.5 overs) by 69 runs.

Earlier this season, the sides had squared off in Dubai on October 8, Thursday. The Hyderabad-based franchise handed the Punjab-based side a 69-run defeat, courtesy the Jonny Bairstow (97) and David Warner (52) blitz in the first innings. The pair put on 160 runs for the opening wicket to power their side to a commanding total. In response, K.L. Rahul's KXIP could only manage a paltry 132. The only positive for the Kings in that innings was Nicholas Pooran's fiery 37-ball 77.

IPL 2020 Form guide: (last 5 matches | win:loss)

KXIP- Punjab has bolstered its chances of making the playoffs by winning three of its last five matches. (3:2)

SRH- Hyderabad is struggling with consistency as it has won only two of its last five matches but goes into the contest on the back of a commanding win. (2:3)

Current position in the table:

KXIP (6th): Punjab is placed sixth in the points table after bagging eight points from 10 matches. The side has won four matches and lost six.

SRH (5th): After four wins and six losses from 10 matches, Hyderabad currently sits fifth in the points table with eighth points as well. It is above RR and KXIP due to a better net run-rate.

Top performers so far-RR :

Top-scorers Top wicket-takers K.L Rahul (540) Mohammad Shami (16) Mayank Agarwal (398) Ravi Bishnoi (9) Nicholas Pooran (295) Murugan Ashwin (7)

Top performers so far-SRH :