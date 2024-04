LSG vs GT Toss Live Updates, IPL 2024: KL Rahul and Shubman Gill to flip coin at 7PM

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will take on Gujarat Titans (GT) in Match 21 of the IPL 2024 at the Ekana Sports City stadium in Lucknow on Sunday.

Toss set to happen at 7PM IST.

FOLLOW | LSG VS GT: LIVE SCORE AND ALL MATCH UPDATES

LSG - Toss and match results

Result after winning toss: Wins - 2; Losses: 3 - WLWLL

Result after losing toss: Wins - 3; Losses: 2 -WLLWW

GT- Toss and match results

Result after winning toss: Wins - 2; Losses: 3 - LLWLW

Result after losing toss: Wins - 3; Losses: 2 -LWWLW

Ekana Sports City stadium - Toss and match results in last 8 IPL games

Team winning the toss: Wins: 4; Losses: 3; NR:1

Team batting first: Wins: 5; Losses: 2; NR: 1

Predicted Staring XIs

Lucknow Super Giants Predicted XI

Bat 1st: KL Rahul (c & wk), Quinton de Kock, Devdutt Padikkal, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Yash Thakur, Naveen ul-Haq.

Bowl 1st: KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Mayank Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Yash Thakur, Naveen ul-Haq.

Impact Player Options: Yash Thakur, Deepak Hooda, Mayank Yadav, Amit Mishra, Krishnappa Gowtham

Gujarat Titans Predicted XI

Bat 1st: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Vijay Shankar, Kane Williamson, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmed, R. Sai Kishore, Umesh Yadav.

Bowl 1st: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill (c), Vijay Shankar, Kane Williamson, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, R. Sai Kishore, Umesh Yadav, Noor Ahmed, Mohit Sharma.

Impact Player Options: Mohit Sharma, Sai Sudharsan, Shahrukh Khan, Jayant Yadav, David Miller.

SQUADS

Lucknow Super Giants

Yudhvir Singh Charak, Yash Thakur, Mayank Yadav, Manimaran Siddharth, Shivam Mavi, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Shamar Joseph, Matt Henry, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Kyle Mayers, Prerak Mankad, Arshin Kulkarni, Deepak Hooda, Krishnappa Gowtham, Ashton Turner, Nicholas Pooran, Devdutt Padikkal, Quinton de Kock, Ayush Badoni, KL Rahul (c), Mohsin Khan, Mohsin Khan, Amit Mishra, Arshad Khan.

Gujarat Titans

Shubman Gill (c), David Miller, Matthew Wade, Wriddhiman Saha, Kane Williamson, Abhinav Manohar, B. Sai Sudharsan, Darshan Nalkande, Vijay Shankar, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Tewatia, Noor Ahmad, Sai Kishore, Rashid Khan, Joshua Little, Mohit Sharma, Azmatullah Omarzai, Umesh Yadav, Shahrukh Khan, Sushant Mishra, Kartik Tyagi, Manav Suthar, Spencer Johnson, Sandeep Warrier, BR Sharath.