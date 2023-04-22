IPL News

LSG vs GT toss Today Match Live Updates: Gujarat Titans wins toss, elects to bat

LSG vs GT toss updates: Here’s how the two teams fared at the toss when they squared off against each other in IPL 2022. Will the fortunes change this time?

Team Sportstar
22 April, 2023 13:54 IST
KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya will be in action this afternoon.

KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya will be in action this afternoon. | Photo Credit: Sportzpics

TOSS UPDATE: Gujarat Titans have won the toss and elected to bat.

Follow IPL 2023 live action between LSG and GT

LSG vs GT Toss Updates from IPL 2022

GT vs LSG, 4th Match, Indian Premier League 2022: Gujarat Titans won the toss, elected to field first. Titans won by five wickets

LSG vs GT, 57th Match, Indian Premier League 2022: Gujarat Titans won the toss, elected to bat first. Titans won by 62 runs

Which TV channels will broadcast the LSG vs GT IPL 2023 match?

The Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2023 match will be telecast across the Star Sports network.

Where is the LSG vs GT IPL 2023 live streaming available?

The Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2023 match can be live streamed on Jio Cinemas app/website.

