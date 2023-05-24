IPL News

LSG vs MI toss updates, IPL 2023 Playoffs: Who will win the toss - Rohit or Krunal?

LSG vs MI, IPL 2023: While Mumbai has won eight tosses and eight matches, LSG has only won three tosses, winning eight matches.

Team Sportstar
CHENNAI 24 May, 2023 17:06 IST
CHENNAI 24 May, 2023 17:06 IST
Krunal Pandya of Lucknow Super Giants and Rohit Sharma of Mumbai Indians at the toss during match 63 of the IPL.

Krunal Pandya of Lucknow Super Giants and Rohit Sharma of Mumbai Indians at the toss during match 63 of the IPL. | Photo Credit: Faheem Hussain / SPORTZPICS for IPL

LSG vs MI, IPL 2023: While Mumbai has won eight tosses and eight matches, LSG has only won three tosses, winning eight matches.

Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants will lock horns in the IPL Eliminator at the Chepauk on Wednesday.

While Mumbai has won eight tosses and eight matches, LSG has only won three tosses, winning eight matches.

MI IPL 2023 TOSS RESULTS

  • ⦿ vs RCB: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Lost by eight wickets (Bengaluru)
  • ⦿ vs CSK: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Lost by seven wickets (Mumbai)
  • ⦿ vs DC: Won the toss, elected to bowl - Won by six wickets (Delhi)
  • ⦿ vs KKR: Won the toss, elected to bowl - Won by five wickets (Mumbai)
  • ⦿ vs SRH: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Won by 14 runs (Hyderabad)
  • ⦿ vs PBKS: Won the toss, elected to bowl - Lost by 13 runs (Mumbai)
  • ⦿ vs GT: Won the toss, elected to bowl - Lost by 55 runs (Ahmedabad)
  • ⦿ vs RR: Lost the toss, forced to bowl - Won by six wickets (Mumbai)
  • ⦿ vs PBKS: Won the toss, elected to bowl - Won by six wickets (Mohali)
  • ⦿ vs CSK: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Lost by six wickets (Chennai)
  • ⦿ vs RCB: Won the toss, elected to bowl - Won by six wickets (Mumbai)
  • ⦿ vs GT: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Won by 27 runs (Mumbai)
  • ⦿ vs LSG: Won the toss, opted to bowl - Lost by five runs (Lucknow)
  • ⦿ vs SRH: Won the toss, opted to bowl - Won by eight wickets (Hyderabad)

LSG IPL 2023 TOSS RESULTS

  • ⦿ vs DC: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Won by 50 runs (Lucknow)
  • ⦿ vs CSK: Won the toss, opted to bowl - Lost by 12 runs (Chennai)
  • ⦿ vs SRH: Lost the toss, forced to bowl - Won by five wickets (Lucknow)
  • ⦿ vs RCB: Won the toss, opted to bowl - Won by one wicket (Bengaluru)
  • ⦿ vs PBKS: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Lost by two wickets (Lucknow)
  • ⦿ vs RR: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Won by 10 runs (Jaipur)
  • ⦿ vs GT: Lost the toss, forced to bowl - Lost by seven runs (Lucknow)
  • ⦿ vs PBKS: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Won by 56 runs (Mohali)
  • ⦿ vs RCB: Lost the toss, forced to bowl - Lost by 18 runs (Lucknow)
  • ⦿ vs CSK: Lost the toss, forced to bat - No Result (Lucknow)
  • ⦿ vs GT: Won the toss, opted to bowl - lost by 56 runs (Ahmedabad)
  • ⦿ vs SRH: Lost the toss, forced to bowl - won by seven wickets (Hyderabad)
  • ⦿ vs MI: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Won by five runs (Lucknow)
  • ⦿ vs KKR: Lost the toss, forced t0 bat - Won by one run (Lucknow)

Read more stories on IPL News.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

Who after Dhoni? CSK’s next captaincy candidates in IPL

WATCH: Nitish, Rinku power KKR to a six-wicket win over CSK; Match analysis in five minutes

Delhi Capitals out of IPL 2023; Punjab Kings do not inspire playoff confidence- Highlights, analysis

Slide shows

PBKS vs RR, IPL 2023: Punjab vs Rajasthan Match in Pictures

CSK vs SRH, Match in images, IPL 2023: Chennai Super Kings beats Sunrisers Hyderabad by 7 wickets

RCB vs CSK, IPL 2023: Match in pictures

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us