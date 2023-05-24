LSG vs MI toss updates, IPL 2023 Playoffs: Who will win the toss - Rohit or Krunal?

Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants will lock horns in the IPL Eliminator at the Chepauk on Wednesday.

While Mumbai has won eight tosses and eight matches, LSG has only won three tosses, winning eight matches.

MI IPL 2023 TOSS RESULTS

⦿ vs RCB: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Lost by eight wickets (Bengaluru)

LSG IPL 2023 TOSS RESULTS