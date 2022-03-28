IPL News

Gujarat Titans (GT) vs Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) Playing 11 Today's Match, IPL 2022 live: GT v LSG Predicted 11, Dream11 fantasy team

LSG vs GT Dream11 Fantasy Prediction, Predicted 11: Get the live updates from the Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
Last Updated: 28 March, 2022 12:06 IST

Rashid Khan will ply his trade for Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League 2022.   -  PTI

Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans - the two new entrants in the 10-team Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 - will take each other on in the fourth match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Monday.

LSG VS GT PREDICTED 11

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c) (wk), Evin Lewis, Manish Pandey, Manan Vohra, Krunal Pandya, Deepak Hooda, Krishnappa Gowtham, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Ankit Rajpoot, Dushmantha Chameera.

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Abhinav Manohar, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Hardik Pandya (c), Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Dominic Drakes, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami.

LSG VS GT DREAM11 FANTASY TEAM

Wicketkeeper: KL Rahul (c)

Batters: Evin Lewis, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Rahul Tewatia, Krunal Pandya

Bowlers: Rashid Khan (vc), Mohammed Shami, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi

Team Composition: GT 5:6 LSG Credits Left: 0.5

SQUADS

LUCKNOW SUPER GIANTS: KL Rahul (c) (wk), Quinton de Kock (wk), Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, K Gowtham, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan,Andrew Tye, Dushmantha Chameera, Ankit Rajpoot, Shahbaz Nadeem, Manan Vohra, Mohsin Khan, Ayush Badoni, Karan Sharma, Mayank Yadav, Kyle Mayers, K Gowtham, Evin Lewis.

GUJARAT TITANS: Shubman Gill, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Abhinav Manohar, Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya, Rahul Tewatia, Dominic Drakes, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Jayant Yadav, R Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmad, Alzarri Joseph, Pradeep Sangwan, David Miller, Matthew Wade (wk), Gurkeerat Singh, B Sai Sudharshan.

WHERE AND WHEN TO WATCH LSG VS GT, IPL 2022, LIVE?

The Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans match will be aired LIVE on the Star Sports Network at 7:30 PM IST on Monday, March 28. The match will also be available for live streaming on Disney+Hotstar.
