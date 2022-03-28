IPL News Gujarat Titans (GT) vs Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) Playing 11 Today's Match, IPL 2022 live: GT v LSG Predicted 11, Dream11 fantasy team LSG vs GT Dream11 Fantasy Prediction, Predicted 11: Get the live updates from the Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Team Sportstar Last Updated: 28 March, 2022 12:06 IST Rashid Khan will ply his trade for Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League 2022. - PTI Team Sportstar Last Updated: 28 March, 2022 12:06 IST Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans - the two new entrants in the 10-team Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 - will take each other on in the fourth match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Monday. LSG VS GT PREDICTED 11Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c) (wk), Evin Lewis, Manish Pandey, Manan Vohra, Krunal Pandya, Deepak Hooda, Krishnappa Gowtham, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Ankit Rajpoot, Dushmantha Chameera. Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Abhinav Manohar, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Hardik Pandya (c), Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Dominic Drakes, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami. LSG VS GT DREAM11 FANTASY TEAMWicketkeeper: KL Rahul (c)Batters: Evin Lewis, Shubman Gill, Deepak HoodaAll-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Rahul Tewatia, Krunal PandyaBowlers: Rashid Khan (vc), Mohammed Shami, Avesh Khan, Ravi BishnoiTeam Composition: GT 5:6 LSG Credits Left: 0.5 SQUADSLUCKNOW SUPER GIANTS: KL Rahul (c) (wk), Quinton de Kock (wk), Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, K Gowtham, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan,Andrew Tye, Dushmantha Chameera, Ankit Rajpoot, Shahbaz Nadeem, Manan Vohra, Mohsin Khan, Ayush Badoni, Karan Sharma, Mayank Yadav, Kyle Mayers, K Gowtham, Evin Lewis.GUJARAT TITANS: Shubman Gill, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Abhinav Manohar, Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya, Rahul Tewatia, Dominic Drakes, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Jayant Yadav, R Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmad, Alzarri Joseph, Pradeep Sangwan, David Miller, Matthew Wade (wk), Gurkeerat Singh, B Sai Sudharshan.WHERE AND WHEN TO WATCH LSG VS GT, IPL 2022, LIVE? The Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans match will be aired LIVE on the Star Sports Network at 7:30 PM IST on Monday, March 28. The match will also be available for live streaming on Disney+Hotstar.