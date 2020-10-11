MI vs DC, IPL 2020: Doctor advised Pant to rest for a week, confirms Shreyas Iyer

Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer, on Sunday, said the doctor has advised wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant to rest for a week before he can get back onto the field. Pant, who picked up an injury during his last match against Rajasthan Royals, missed out on the game against Mumbai Indians with Australia's Alex Carey donning the gloves in his place.



"We have no idea (when Pant would be available). The doctor said he has to rest for a week and hope he comes back really strong in the next match," said Iyer, speaking to the commentators after his side's match against Rohit Sharma and Co.

The 25-year-old added that he felt that his side was a few runs short after it went down by five wickets against defending champion Mumbai Indians at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. "We were 10-15 runs short. 175 on the board would have looked completely different," he said.



Delhi saw a series of misfields as well, most of them by the young Prithvi Shaw and Iyer felt that it is definitely an area Delhi needed to work on. "The effort we put on the field, we could definitely work on that as there were a few misfields and dropped catches as well. Overall they outplayed us in all the departments. We need to work on our mindsets before the next game," he signed off.