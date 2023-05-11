IPL News

Shami is a force to reckon with across formats: Vikram Solanki

The Gujarat Titans director of cricket said that Shami’s seam presentation makes him an exceptional bowler with the white ball and the red.

Shayan Acharya
MUMBAI 11 May, 2023 21:01 IST
MUMBAI 11 May, 2023 21:01 IST
Mohammed Shami is currently the joint-highest wicket-taker in IPL 2023 with 19 wickets in 11 games.

Mohammed Shami is currently the joint-highest wicket-taker in IPL 2023 with 19 wickets in 11 games. | Photo Credit: AP

The Gujarat Titans director of cricket said that Shami’s seam presentation makes him an exceptional bowler with the white ball and the red.

It has been a season to remember for Mohammed Shami. The fast bowler has claimed 19 wickets so far in the ongoing Indian Premier League, and is the joint-highest wicket-taker along with Rashid Khan and Tushar Deshpande.

Also Read
MI vs GT: Gujarat aims to seal playoffs spot against resurgent Mumbai

Spearheading the bowling department for Gujarat Titans, Shami has been effective with the new ball with his consistent performances. While captain Hardik Pandya has backed him from the other end, Shami has often made life difficult for the opponent batters.

“To put it quite simply, he is an exceptional bowler. Regardless of the format and the game situation, you think of his skillset that he has, it just makes him a force at any given time in any of those formats,” Vikram Solanki, Gujarat Titans’ director of cricket, said on Thursday.

“We watch his seam presentation in awe and I don’t tire of it when commentators are talking about it, and that’s the case with white ball or red ball cricket – his seam presentation is immaculate.

“His control as far as what he is trying to do, in terms of the areas that he is trying to hit, is excellent. He has a huge heart and he has been somebody that’s so experienced in any situation that only serves him well. All of those things collectively go towards making Shami the performer that he is,” Solanki added.

When the Titans square off against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede, the surface is expected to be a ‘batting paradise’, and the team management will be hoping for the vastly experienced Shami to take things in his stride and put his best foot forward.

Read more stories on IPL News.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

IPL 2023: Mitchell Marsh defends inexperienced Indian players after DC falls to another loss

IPL 2023: Ravi Bishnoi says batting failure to blame for LSG loss, sub-130 total chasable

IPL 2023 - Shubman Gill: We left too much for the lower middle order to do

Slide shows

CSK vs SRH, Match in images, IPL 2023: Chennai Super Kings beats Sunrisers Hyderabad by 7 wickets

RCB vs CSK, IPL 2023: Match in pictures

DC vs MI Highlights in Pictures, IPL 2023: Rohit Sharma ends half-century drought as Mumbai Indians snaps losing streak

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us