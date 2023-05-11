It has been a season to remember for Mohammed Shami. The fast bowler has claimed 19 wickets so far in the ongoing Indian Premier League, and is the joint-highest wicket-taker along with Rashid Khan and Tushar Deshpande.

Spearheading the bowling department for Gujarat Titans, Shami has been effective with the new ball with his consistent performances. While captain Hardik Pandya has backed him from the other end, Shami has often made life difficult for the opponent batters.

“To put it quite simply, he is an exceptional bowler. Regardless of the format and the game situation, you think of his skillset that he has, it just makes him a force at any given time in any of those formats,” Vikram Solanki, Gujarat Titans’ director of cricket, said on Thursday.

“We watch his seam presentation in awe and I don’t tire of it when commentators are talking about it, and that’s the case with white ball or red ball cricket – his seam presentation is immaculate.

“His control as far as what he is trying to do, in terms of the areas that he is trying to hit, is excellent. He has a huge heart and he has been somebody that’s so experienced in any situation that only serves him well. All of those things collectively go towards making Shami the performer that he is,” Solanki added.

When the Titans square off against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede, the surface is expected to be a ‘batting paradise’, and the team management will be hoping for the vastly experienced Shami to take things in his stride and put his best foot forward.