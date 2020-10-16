IPL 2020: MI vs KKR- Head-to-head record, players to watch out for

The Mumbai Indians (MI) will take on the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in match 32 of the 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi in the UAE on Friday.

Head-to-head: (25 matches- MI 20 | KKR 6)

The two teams have faced each other 26 times in the IPL so far, and MI has dominated the fixture by winning it 20 times.

Last IPL meeting:

MI (195/5 in 20 overs) beat KKR (146/9 in 20 overs) by 49 runs.

Earlier this season, the sides had squared off in Abu Dhabi on September 23, Wednesday. The Mumbai-based franchise handed the Kolkata-based side a 49-run defeat. MI skipper Rohit Sharma (80) and Suryakumar Yadav (47) stitched a 96-run partnership to steer the side to the big total. A disciplined bowling attack, then, restricted KKR to 146. Four bowlers picked two wickets apiece.

IPL 2020 Form guide: (last 5 matches | win:loss)

MI- The team is in fine form, having won four of its last five encounters (4:1)

KKR- The franchise has won three of its last five matches but heads into the game on the back of a loss. (3:2)

Current position in the table:

MI (2nd): After five wins and two losses from seven matches, Mumbai currently sits third in the points table with 10 points.

KKR (4th): On the other hand, Kolkata is placed right below Mumbai in the points table after bagging eight points from seven matches. The side has won four matches and lost three.

Top performers so far-MI :

Top-scorers Top wicket-takers Suryakumar Yadav (233) Jasprit Bumrah (11) Rohit Sharma (216) Trent Boult (11) Quinton de Kock (191) James Pattinson (9)

Top performers so far-KKKR :