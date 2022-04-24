LSG vs MI IPL live score: Rahul's Super Giants faces Rohit's Mumbai Indians, toss at 7:00PM IST

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of the IPL 2022 match between Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants.

MATCH PREVIEW

After a dramatic Friday night of swirling emotions in the Indian Premier League (IPL 2022) when technology should have been utilised to declare an obvious no-ball - the television umpire needs to be empowered - Sunday’s fixture between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Mumbai Indians (MI) promises to be a calmer affair.

LSG has eight points from seven matches while a struggling Mumbai Indians is now the maiden IPL side to lose its first seven matches.

Wankhede Stadium’s friendly surface and the short boundaries promise a run feast. The dew isn’t expected to be a major factor in this night game.

LSG depends on skipper K.L. Rahul - he has 265 runs in seven innings at SR 141.71 - for runs and inspiration.

The left-handed Quinton de Kock (215 runs at SR 134.37) has been among runs. Marcus Stoinis is always dangerous, so is Deepak Hooda.

Lively seamer Avesh Khan, the consistent Jason Holder and versatile leg-spinner, Ravi Bishnoi, have enhanced LSG's attack.

MI has been hurt by Rohit Sharma’s poor form. And the highly priced Ishan Kishan and Kieron Pollard have largely misfired.

Suryakumar Yadav has pulled his weight, the exciting Dewald Brevis has been a revelation and Tilak Verma holds promise but MI has been short of runs.

The influential Jasprit Bumrah has lacked a consistent pace partner with incision for pressure to be applied from both ends. Daniel Sams has shown the spark though.

MI seeks redemption while LSG will be gunning for points this Sunday.