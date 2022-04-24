IPL News LSG vs MI IPL live score: Rahul's Super Giants faces Rohit's Mumbai Indians, toss at 7:00PM IST MI vs LSG Live Score, Tata IPL 2022: Follow the IPL live score updates of today's IPL match between Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants from Wankhede stadium. SCORES× Team Sportstar Last Updated: 24 April, 2022 18:34 IST KL Rahul's LSG faces Rohit Sharma's MI in match 37 of IPL 2022 on Sunday. - SPORTZPICS Team Sportstar Last Updated: 24 April, 2022 18:34 IST Hello and welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of the IPL 2022 match between Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants.MATCH PREVIEWAfter a dramatic Friday night of swirling emotions in the Indian Premier League (IPL 2022) when technology should have been utilised to declare an obvious no-ball - the television umpire needs to be empowered - Sunday’s fixture between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Mumbai Indians (MI) promises to be a calmer affair.LSG has eight points from seven matches while a struggling Mumbai Indians is now the maiden IPL side to lose its first seven matches. Wankhede Stadium’s friendly surface and the short boundaries promise a run feast. The dew isn’t expected to be a major factor in this night game. LSG depends on skipper K.L. Rahul - he has 265 runs in seven innings at SR 141.71 - for runs and inspiration.READ | IPL 2022: Rishabh Pant fined 100 per cent match fee; One-match ban for Amre for breaching code of conduct The left-handed Quinton de Kock (215 runs at SR 134.37) has been among runs. Marcus Stoinis is always dangerous, so is Deepak Hooda. Lively seamer Avesh Khan, the consistent Jason Holder and versatile leg-spinner, Ravi Bishnoi, have enhanced LSG's attack.MI has been hurt by Rohit Sharma’s poor form. And the highly priced Ishan Kishan and Kieron Pollard have largely misfired. Suryakumar Yadav has pulled his weight, the exciting Dewald Brevis has been a revelation and Tilak Verma holds promise but MI has been short of runs. The influential Jasprit Bumrah has lacked a consistent pace partner with incision for pressure to be applied from both ends. Daniel Sams has shown the spark though. MI seeks redemption while LSG will be gunning for points this Sunday. Predicted Playing XIs:MI: Rohit Sharma (captain), Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Dewald Brevis, Kieron Pollard, Fabian Allen, Murugan Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Riley Meredith, Jaydev Unadkat.LSG: KL Rahul (captain), Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, Jason Holder, Krunal Pandya, Krishnappa Gowtham, Dushmantha Chameera, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi.When will the MI vs LSG IPL match start?MI vs LSG IPL match will start at 7:30 PM IST, on Sunday, April 24.Where can you watch MI vs LSG IPL match on TV in India?MI vs LSG IPL match will be aired live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1HD, Star Sports Select 1, and Star Sports Select 1HD.Where can you live stream the MI vs LSG IPL match in India?MI vs LSG IPL match will be streamed live on Disney + Hotstar app.