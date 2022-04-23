IPL 2022: Rishabh Pant fined 100 per cent match fee; One-match ban for Amre for breaching code of conduct

Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant has been fined 100 per cent of his match fees for breaching Indian Premier League’s (IPL) Code of Conduct during his team’s match against Rajasthan Royals at the Wankhede Stadium on Friday, while assistant coach Pravin Amre has been banned for one game.

Amre, a former India international, will also be fined 100 per cent of his match fee, while Shardul Thakur has been fined 50 percent of his match-fee for breaching the code of conduct.

Drama ensued in the Rajasthan Royals' 15-run win over Delhi Capitals on Friday when the third delivery off the final over, a hip-high full-toss from Obed McCoy, was whacked by Rovman Powell for a six but the DC camp demanded it be called a no ball for height.

It started with Kuldeep Yadav, who was at the non-striker's end, gesturing to the umpires to check for a possible no-ball on height. Powell joined in having a chat with the umpires too. But the umpires stood their ground, saying the delivery was legal.

Skipper Rishabh Pant then gestured Powell and Kuldeep to come out while DC assistant coach Praveen Amre went into the playing arena.

On Saturday, the BCCI said in a statement," Mr Pant admitted to the Level 2 offence under Article 2.7 of the IPL Code of Conduct and accepted the sanction."

"Pravin Amre, Assistant Coach, Delhi Capitals has been fined 100 percent of his match-fee for breaching the TATA Indian Premier League’s (IPL) Code of Conduct during his team’s match against Rajasthan Royals at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. He will also face a one-match ban for the offence. Mr Amre admitted to the Level 2 offence under Article 2.2 of the IPL Code of Conduct and accepted the sanction."